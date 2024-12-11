Harambee Stars Coach Engin Firat Resigns

The head coach of Kenya’s national men’s soccer team, Harambee Stars, Engin Firat, has resigned, bringing his three-year tenure to an abrupt end.

Firat’s resignation was confirmed on Wednesday, December 11, amidst mounting pressure and a series of challenges that have plagued Kenyan football.

The Turkish coach’s decision to step down comes just days after Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged the newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership to terminate Firat’s contract.

Murkomen stated that the government would no longer cover the coach’s salary, further intensifying speculation about Firat’s future.

Firat’s departure follows Kenya’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Harambee Stars finished third in Group J during the qualifiers, trailing behind Cameroon and Zimbabwe. Despite a notable 2-1 victory over Namibia, the campaign was marred by losses to Cameroon and lackluster draws against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

In his earlier statements, Firat highlighted systemic issues as significant obstacles to the team’s performance, including inadequate infrastructure and the inability to host home games.

However, these explanations did little to quell criticism from fans, former players, and officials, who expressed disappointment over the team’s lackluster results.

Sports CS Murkomen had previously hinted at the government’s withdrawal of financial support for Firat, citing performance-based contractual obligations.

“The agreement between FKF and the coach stipulated that failure to qualify for AFCON would lead to disengagement.

Since the ministry funded the contract, we will implement that clause and stop further payments,” Murkomen said in November.

The CS clarified that FKF holds the sole authority to hire and dismiss coaches, but the government would no longer finance Firat’s salary. Murkomen also pointed to a need for the federation to align its plans with the country’s football aspirations.

Firat had previously expressed uncertainty about his future with the team, acknowledging the need for discussions following FKF’s leadership changes.

“I spoke with President Nick Mwendwa, and if Doris Petra takes over, we will sit down and plan for next year. We have targets, including hosting a tournament in Nairobi,” Firat remarked after Kenya’s final AFCON qualifier match.

The coach’s resignation adds to the turbulence within Kenyan football, which has recently seen significant leadership changes.

Long-serving FKF President Nick Mwendwa was replaced by Hussein Mohammed in last week’s elections, signaling a shift in the federation’s direction.

As the dust settles, Kenya’s next challenge looms on the horizon with the African Nations Championship (CHAN) set to kick off on February 1, 2025.