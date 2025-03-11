Harambee Stars Coach McCarthy Names Provisional Squad For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled his provisional squad ahead of Kenya’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The squad comprises a mix of local and international players, with a strong representation from top clubs in Kenya and abroad.

Among the goalkeepers called up are Brian Opondo from Tusker FC, Faruk Shikhalo from Bandari FC, Ian Otieno from Richards Bay, and Brian Bwire from Polokwane City.

These players are expected to provide a solid foundation between the posts as the team prepares for the crucial qualifiers.

In defense, McCarthy has named several experienced and promising players, including Sylvester Owino, Ronney Onyango, and Alphonce Omija, all from Gor Mahia.

The squad also features Bandari FC’s Siraj Mohamed, Daniel Sakari of Kenya Police FC, and AFC Leopards’ Levis Esambe. Key international defenders include Eric Ouma from Rakow Czestochowa, Joseph Okumu from Stade Reims, Collins Sichenje from FK Vojvodina, and Brian Mandela from Stellenbosch, among others.

The midfield selection boasts a blend of creativity and defensive strength. Local players such as Musa Katibi, Chris Erambo, Austine Odhiambo, and Ben Stanley have been included alongside internationally based midfielders like Richard Odada of Dundee United, Timothy Ouma from Slavia Prague, and Anthony Akumu from Kheybar Khorramabad. Their presence is expected to add depth and versatility to the team’s midfield play.

Leading the attack is captain Michael Olunga, who plays for Al-Duhail, alongside other experienced forwards such as Masud Juma of Esteghlal FC and Jonah Ayunga from St Mirren. The squad also features rising stars, including Boniface Muchiri from Ulinzi Stars, James Kinyanjui from KCB FC, and Mohamed Bajaber from Kenya Police FC. Their inclusion signals McCarthy’s intent to blend youth with experience as the team gears up for the qualifiers.

With this squad, Harambee Stars will be looking to put up a strong performance in their World Cup qualification campaign. The final squad will be announced after the training camp, as McCarthy fine-tunes his selection ahead of the crucial matches.

Benni McCarthy was introduced as the new head coach of Kenya’s national football team, the Harambee Stars, on Monday, March 3, 2025. The unveiling took place at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

He will coach the team through to the 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The South African legend will work alongside fellow South Africans Vasilli Manausakis, Moeneeb Josephs, and Pilela Maposa.

He took over from Francis Kimanzi, who had been the Harambee Stars coach on an interim basis.