Harris Faulkner, a newscaster and television host, has made a significant impact in the media industry, boasting a net worth of $6 million. Beyond her role as an anchor on the Fox News Channel, Faulkner’s journey to success encompasses a diverse range of accomplishments, investments, and ventures.

Harris Faulkner Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth Oct 13, 1965 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Newscaster And Television Host

Early Life

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in October 1965, Harris Faulkner embarked on her media career with a degree in mass communications from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her early professional endeavors included writing for LA Weekly and working at TV stations in Los Angeles, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. Faulkner’s dedication and talent eventually led her to become a correspondent on the TV series “A Current Affair,” laying the groundwork for her future success in journalism.

Harris Faulkner Achievements

Faulkner’s tenure at Fox News Channel has been marked by numerous accolades and accomplishments. As the anchor of the Fox Report and co-anchor of “Outnumbered,” she has garnered widespread acclaim for her journalistic prowess and on-screen presence.

Also Read: Gary Busey Net Worth

Faulkner’s impressive track record includes six Emmy Awards, recognizing her excellence in newscasting and news specials. Additionally, she authored the book “Breaking News: God Has A Plan – An Anchorwoman’s Journey Through Faith” in 1999, showcasing her depth and insight beyond the newsroom.

Harris FaulknerSalary

Beyond her salary and earnings from Fox News, Faulkner’s financial portfolio includes diverse investments and ventures. With over 8 real estate properties under her ownership, Faulkner generates substantial rental income each month. Additionally, her investments in bank deposits, government bonds, and stock markets contribute to her annual income, totaling over $420,000 in rental income and $400,000 in dividend and interest income. Despite taking student education loans in the past, Faulkner’s financial acumen and business savvy have enabled her to repay debts and expand her wealth over the years.

Harris Faulkner Assets

Faulkner’s success is evident in her luxurious lifestyle and valuable assets. She resides in a sprawling 7,500 square-foot luxury house in Georgia, boasting 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a lavish pool. Faulkner’s car collection includes prestigious vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a Tesla Model S, reflecting her penchant for luxury and style.

Harris Faulkner Net Worth

Harris Faulkner net worth of $6 million.