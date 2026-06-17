Harry Kane Siblings: Getting to Know Charlie Kane

Harry Edward Kane is an English professional footballer born on July 28, 1993, in Walthamstow, London.

He plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team.

Regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, Kane is known for his clinical finishing, link-up play, leadership, and consistency in front of goal.

He holds the records as Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top scorer and England’s all-time leading goalscorer, with over 500 career goals for club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Harry has one older brother named Charlie Kane.

Charlie has played a significant role in Harry’s career, serving as his agent through his company CK66 and handling much of his business affairs.

The brothers share a close bond, with Charlie often seen supporting Harry at major matches and family celebrations, including Bundesliga title wins.

Career

Kane joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2009 and progressed through the ranks after productive loan spells at clubs including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City.

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He broke into the first team in the 2014-15 season, scoring 31 goals across all competitions and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising forwards.

Over the next decade at Spurs, he became the club’s record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, consistently delivering in the Premier League and Champions League.

In the summer of 2023, Kane transferred to Bayern Munich, where he immediately excelled by winning the Bundesliga in his debut season and following it up with further success.

Internationally, he made his senior England debut in 2015 and quickly rose to captaincy.

He has led the Three Lions to back-to-back UEFA European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024, and continues to spearhead England’s attack at major tournaments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times and claimed the European Golden Shoe twice, in 2023-24 and 2025-26.

Additional top scorer awards include the UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Championship.

At Bayern Munich, he has secured Bundesliga titles and other domestic honors while earning recognition as Bundesliga Player of the Season.

On the international stage, he won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and shared the Euro 2024 top scorer award.

Kane has also received multiple Premier League Player of the Month awards, Tottenham Player of the Year honors, and broader accolades such as PFA Young Player of the Year.