Harvey Barnes Siblings: Getting to Know Megan

Harvey Lewis Barnes is an English professional footballer born on December 9, 1997, in Burnley, Lancashire.

A dynamic left winger known for his pace, dribbling ability, cutting inside to shoot with his stronger right foot, and goal-scoring instincts from wide areas, he currently plays for Premier League club Newcastle United.

Barnes came through the Leicester City academy and has established himself as a reliable Premier League performer and occasional England international.

Son of former professional striker Paul Barnes, he was raised in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, in a supportive family environment that emphasized discipline and enjoyment of the game.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Harvey grew up alongside his sister Megan in the family home in Countesthorpe.

The siblings shared a close family unit with parents Paul and Wendy Barnes, often featured together in family holidays and milestones.

Megan has been part of the supportive network cheering on Harvey’s career, including watching key matches and England appearances from home during the pandemic.

Career

Barnes joined Leicester City’s academy at the age of nine after impressing in local grassroots football with teams like Countesthorpe and Oadby Town.

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He progressed through the youth ranks and had productive loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, and West Bromwich Albion, where he gained valuable first-team experience and demonstrated his goal-scoring threat.

He broke into Leicester’s senior team, contributing to their FA Cup success and becoming a regular in the Premier League, notably finishing as the club’s top scorer in their 2022/23 relegation season with 13 league goals.

In July 2023, Barnes transferred to Newcastle United in a deal worth around £38-44 million, signing a long-term contract.

At Newcastle, he has continued to deliver consistent performances, scoring memorable goals in the Premier League and European competitions while adapting to a more competitive squad environment.

He has represented England at various youth levels and earned senior caps, debuting in 2020.

Accolades

With Leicester City, Barnes won the FA Cup in 2021 and the FA Community Shield in 2021.

At Newcastle United, he was part of the squad that secured the EFL Cup in 2025, ending a long domestic trophy drought for the club.

On the international stage, he triumphed with England U18s in the Tournoi Maurice Revello in 2017.

Individually, he has earned recognition such as Premier League Player of the Month nominations for his consistent performances and goal contributions.