Hawker Boniface Kariuki’s feather conned Sh200,000 as hospital bill hits Sh1 million,

The father of hawker Boniface Kariuki who was shot at close range by a police officer during Tuesday’s demonstrations in Nairobi, revealed how he was conned Sh200,000 by scammers who promised to settle his son’s hospital bill.

The father Jonah Kariuki explained that the con-artist informed him to send Sh20,000, which was needed to aid in the registration process.

Kariuki’s father gave out all the details, which enabled the scammers to access his bank account and steal Sh200,500.

Jonah revealed that he filed a report at the police station and investigations are underway to unearth the culprits.

“A stranger who I believe was a conman asked for Sh20,000 to help me in clearing the bill but someone sent Sh200,500. I have reported the matter to the police,” he said.

During the briefing, Kariuki’s father revealed that the hospital bill had hit Sh1 million and was continuing to rise daily.

“We don’t have the actual bill, but the preliminary bill was placed at around Sh1 million and it is still going up.”

On Boniface’s status at the hospital, Emily Wanjiru, the family spokesperson, noted that he was still under life support.

The aggrieved family also called for the judicial system to dispense justice by convicting and sentencing the police officers responsible for the crime.

“No one has contacted the family, not homicide or the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and that’s why we decided to have a lawyer who can represent us even in court,” Wanjiru said.

“The left side (of Boniface Kariuki) can never come back to life as it is completely damaged. The brain capacity of a human being should be 15/15 but for our brother, it is 2/15.”

“There was a little bit of change, he can’t talk and we don’t know how his life will be after this. He is fighting for his life.”

Boniface Kariuki has undergone two surgeries at Kenyatta National Hospital to remove the bullet lodged in his head.

He is recuperating at the Intensive Care Unit where he is receiving round-the-clock supervision.

Officials said they have hope he will recover.

Two police officers who shot and injured him were arrested and presented in court pending investigations. They were Thursday detained for 15 days by a court pending the probe.