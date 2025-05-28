Hayden Panettiere Siblings: Remembering Jansen Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere, born August 21, 1989, in Palisades, New York, is an American actress, singer, and model.

The daughter of Lesley R. Vogel, a former soap opera actress, and Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, a New York City Fire Department captain, Hayden grew up immersed in the entertainment world, influenced by her mother’s acting background.

Of Italian, English, and German descent, she was raised in a tight-knit family in Rockland County’s scenic Snedens Landing, alongside her younger brother.

Her career began remarkably early, appearing in a Playskool toy train commercial at just eleven months old.

Homeschooled from grade nine to accommodate her acting schedule, Hayden balanced education with a burgeoning career, quickly establishing herself as a versatile performer in television, film, and voice acting.

Siblings

Hayden had one younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, born September 25, 1994, and tragically passed away on February 19, 2023, at the age of 28.

Jansen, like Hayden, pursued acting, following in the footsteps of their mother.

He began his career with roles in Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and later appeared in films like Tiger Cruise (2004) and Racing Stripes (2005), where he co-starred with Hayden, showcasing their close sibling bond.

Jansen also had roles in The Walking Dead, Perfect Game, and How High 2, and provided voice work for Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown.

Beyond acting, he was a talented graffiti artist, sharing vibrant paintings on Instagram that reflected his creative spirit.

His death, caused by cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart) coupled with aortic valve complications, deeply affected Hayden, who described him as her only sibling and felt a profound responsibility to protect him.

She has openly shared the immense grief of losing him, stating, “When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul,” a testament to their inseparable connection.

Career

Panettiere’s career is a testament to her versatility and longevity in Hollywood, beginning with her first commercial at eleven months and her professional acting debut at age four and a half as Sarah Roberts on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live (1994–1997).

She gained further experience as Lizzie Spaulding on CBS’s Guiding Light (1996–2000), where her portrayal of a leukemia patient drew significant attention.

Her film career took off with Disney’s Remember the Titans (2000), where she played Sheryl Yoast, followed by roles in Raising Helen (2004) alongside Kate Hudson and Racing Stripes (2005).

Her breakout role came in 2006 as Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with regenerative powers, in NBC’s Heroes (2006–2010), which catapulted her to fame and made her a household name.

She further solidified her status with her role as Juliette Barnes in ABC/CMT’s musical drama Nashville (2012–2018), showcasing her acting and singing talents.

Panettiere also starred as Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, appearing in Scream 4 (2011) and Scream VI (2023), marking her return to the big screen after a hiatus.

Her voice work includes Dot in A Bug’s Life (1998), Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts video game series, and Sam Giddings in Until Dawn (2015).

Despite personal challenges, including struggles with addiction and mental health, she returned to acting with the 2024 film Amber Alert and is set to release a memoir, Break Free: Addiction, Trauma, and How the Cheerleader Saved Herself, in 2026.

Accolades

Panettiere’s role as Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light earned her a Special Recognition Award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for raising national awareness about the disease through her character’s storyline.

Inn 1999, her performance in the television movie If You Believe garnered a nomination for a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Movie or Pilot for a Young Actress Age Ten or Under.

Her role in A Bug’s Life (1998) led to a nomination for a Young Artist Award and a Grammy Award nomination, making her one of the youngest nominees for the latter.

In 2001, she won a Young Artist Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Remember the Titans.

Her work on Heroes brought critical acclaim, and her portrayal of Juliette Barnes in Nashville earned her two Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2012 and 2013.

Additionally, she was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2015 for Nashville.