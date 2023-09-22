Head of Public Service Koskei Wants Athi Water CEO Suspended Over Graft

Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has asked the Board of the Athi Water Works Development Agency to suspend its Chief Executive Officer Eng Michael Thuita.

According to the State House chief of staff, Thuita is being probed over alleged irregularities in the award of tender for the construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects.

Koskei also wants the Board of Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency to suspend its Chief Executive Officer Eng Samuel Oruma pending investigations into alleged procurement irregularities in the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet/Longisa/Mulot towns project.

In letters to the two boards, Koskei says Thuita and Oruma are in office, notwithstanding the gravity of allegations and the quantum of resources under inquiry.

“The inordinate delay in taking action on the part of the board of directors and the ministry is undermining the government’s war against corruption,” says Koskei.

