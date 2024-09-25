Health CS Mourns Dr Moraa, Pledges to Strengthen Mental Health Support for Healthcare Workers

The Ministry of Health has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and untimely passing of Dr Desree Moraa, a young and dedicated healthcare professional who had shown immense promise and compassion in her work as a medical intern.

Dr Moraa’s tragic death has sent shockwaves throughout the medical community, with many mourning the loss of a passionate and selfless individual committed to improving the lives of others.

In a heartfelt message of condolence, Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Barasa conveyed the Ministry’s profound grief and underscored the importance of addressing mental health struggles, particularly within the healthcare profession.

“Words cannot fully capture the sorrow of losing someone so young, dedicated, and full of potential. Her passing is a stark reminder of the silent struggles many, including healthcare professionals, endure,” said Dr Barasa.

Dr Moraa was widely admired for her compassion and dedication to patient care. Her loss has sparked renewed discussions about the mental health challenges that healthcare workers face, especially given their roles on the frontlines of patient care.

In response to this tragedy, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with County Governments, has announced plans to implement robust mental wellness programs aimed at providing much-needed support for healthcare professionals. These programs will focus on strengthening mental health services in the workplace to ensure that caregivers are not left to face their own challenges in isolation.

“This tragedy calls upon us to renew our commitment to addressing the growing mental health burden in our country,” Dr Barasa emphasized. “In honor of Dr. Moraa’s memory, we will work to ensure that healthcare workers across the country receive the support they need.”

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences to Dr Moraa’s family, friends, and colleagues.

The deceased was a medical intern with Gatundu County Referral Hospital in Kiambu County and was on Sunday found dead on the balcony of her apartment on Sunday, police and her colleagues said.