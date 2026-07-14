Health Unions announce nationwide strike from July 20 over unmet demands

Healthcare workers under the Health Union Caucus have announced a nationwide strike beginning at midnight on Monday, July 20, 2026, citing the Council of Governors’ (CoG) failure to address long-standing concerns over employment terms, job security and workers’ welfare.

In a statement, the unions said the industrial action follows what they described as the CoG’s continued failure to respond to demands issued on June 15, 2026, leaving healthcare workers with no option but to down their tools.

The caucus accused county governments of administrative inaction, saying the delay in resolving the issues has left many health workers working under uncertainty, without job security and lacking medical cover for themselves and their dependents.

The unions further argued that the failure to address their grievances amounts to violations of the Labour Relations Act, 2007, the Employment Act, 2007, and the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Among the key demands is the immediate conversion of eligible Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Global Fund health workers to permanent and pensionable terms, accompanied by the issuance of appointment letters.

The unions are also demanding the implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by all county governments that have not yet signed it, as well as full implementation of commitments contained in the Return-to-Work Formula signed on January 28, 2026.

In addition, they want county governments to sign recognition agreements to facilitate lawful industrial relations processes.

Despite announcing the strike, the Health Union Caucus said it remains open to dialogue, expressing its commitment to constructive engagement with the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors and other stakeholders in a bid to reach an amicable resolution before the industrial action begins.