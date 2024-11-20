Heidi Gardner Siblings: Get to Know Justin and Ty Gardner

Heidi Lynn Gardner is an American actress, comedian, and writer.

She has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2017 and was promoted to repertory status in 2019.

Before her acting career, Gardner worked as a hairstylist and performed at The Groundlings theatre.

She has appeared in films like Hustle and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and her voice work includes roles in animated series such as Bratz and SuperMansion.

Siblings

Heidi has one older brother named Justin Gardner.

She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, where she often participated in school talent shows and comedic sketches alongside him.

Additionally, Heidi has a younger brother named Ty Gardner, who is involved in local politics.

Career

Gardner’s career began in Los Angeles, where she initially worked as a hairstylist while pursuing her passion for acting.

During this time, she became involved in the local comedy scene, performing in various shows and honing her skills in improv and sketch comedy.

Her dedication to comedy led her to join The Groundlings, a renowned improv and sketch comedy theater known for producing many successful comedians.

At The Groundlings, Gardner developed her comedic voice and created a range of characters that showcased her talent.

She became a member of the Main Company in 2015, where her performances gained recognition for their unique style and humor.

In 2017, Gardner achieved a significant breakthrough by being cast as a featured player on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Her debut season was marked by standout performances in sketches that highlighted her versatility as a comedian.

By 2019, Gardner was promoted to repertory status, solidifying her position as a key member of the cast.

She is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters, including notable impersonations such as Kacey Musgraves and her recurring role as The Girl at a Party.

Beyond her work on SNL, Gardner has appeared in several films that further showcase her acting abilities.

In 2022, she played a supporting role in Hustle, a sports drama starring Adam Sandler.

Additionally, she lent her voice to the character Dulcinea in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, demonstrating her versatility in animated films.

Gardner has also made a name for herself in voice acting, providing voices for various animated series such as SuperMansion, where she voiced multiple characters, and contributing to the popular franchise Bratz aimed at younger audiences.

Awards and accolades

Gardner has received notable recognition for her work in the entertainment industry.

In 2024, she won an Ambie Award for Best Performance in Audio Fiction, sharing the honor with a talented ensemble cast including Sam Richardson and Method Man.

While she has yet to receive an Emmy nomination, Gardner has been recognized as a standout performer on Saturday Night Live, particularly for her versatility in portraying various characters and political figures.