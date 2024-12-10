HELB Announces Job Openings: Here Is How To Apply

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced more than 30 job vacancies, inviting applications from qualified and motivated individuals.

In a notice published in MyGov, HELB expressed its commitment to recruiting transformative, competent, and self-driven professionals to join its team.

The available positions include one Director of Operations, six Deputy Directors across various departments, and eight Assistant Directors. Additional roles include Principal Officer (Legal Services), Principal Customer Experience Officer (Digital and Creative Services), Senior Customer Experience Officer (Digital and Creative Services), and an Internal Audit Officer.

HELB is also hiring two drivers and 11 Assistant Customer Experience Officers.

“The successful candidates will join a highly performing team and must not only be passionate, innovative, and qualified but also dependable, emotionally intelligent, and possess effective interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills,” the announcement stated.

Qualified applicants are required to submit two hard copies of their application, including a cover letter, curriculum vitae, academic and professional certificates, and relevant testimonials. Applications should be addressed to: The Chairman, Higher Education Loans Board ,Anniversary Towers, 19th Floor P.O. Box 69489 – 00400 Nairobi, Kenya.

Alternatively, candidates can email their application and supporting documents to recruitment2024@helb.co.ke. All applications must be received by Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

“We encourage applications from all qualified individuals including Women, Youth, Marginalized Communities and Persons With Disabilities.”

The institution said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more information click here.