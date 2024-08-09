Helen Mirren, an English actress, has accumulated a net worth of $100 million, which she shares with her husband, director and producer Taylor Hackford. Mirren’s extensive career spans across stage, screen, and television, earning her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Emmys, a Tony Award, and two Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Awards.

Helen Mirren Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth July 26, 1945 Place of Birth Hammersmith Nationality Brits Profession Actress

Early Life

Helen Mirren was born on July 26, 1945, in Hammersmith, London, England, to a Russian father, Vasily Petrovich Mironoff, and an English mother, Kathleen Alexandrina Eva Matilda. She attended Hamlet Court Primary School, where her acting talents first emerged, playing the lead in a school production of “Hansel and Gretel.” She later attended St. Bernard’s High School for Girls in Southend-on-Sea, participating in various school plays. Mirren continued her education at the New College of Speech and Drama in London, where her passion for acting deepened.

Theatre Career

At 18, Mirren was accepted into the National Youth Theatre, where her career began to flourish. At 20, she played Cleopatra in the theatre’s production of “Antony and Cleopatra” at the Old Vic, a role that she credits with launching her career. Her performances with the National Youth Theatre led to her signing with agent Al Parker and joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in the late 1960s. Over the years, Mirren’s stage career blossomed, with standout roles in productions like “Teeth ‘n’ Smiles,” “The Bed Before Yesterday,” and “The Duchess of Malfi.”

Mirren made her Broadway debut in 1994, earning Tony Award nominations for “A Month in the Country” (1995) and “Dance of Death” (2002). In 2015, she won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Audience,” a role that also garnered her a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress.

On-Screen Career

Mirren’s film debut came in 1969 with “Age of Consent,” where she portrayed the muse of a middle-aged artist. Her film career quickly gained momentum, with notable roles in “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “O’ Lucky Man!,” “Caligula,” “Excalibur,” and “The Long Good Friday.” However, her most iconic performances came in later years, including her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen” (2006), which earned her multiple Best Actress awards, including an Oscar.

Mirren’s television work is equally impressive, particularly her role as Jane Tennison in the British series “Prime Suspect” (1991-2006). Her more recent film work includes “Gosford Park,” “The Debt,” “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” “Woman in Gold,” and “Trumbo.”

Personal Life

Helen Mirren was in a relationship with actor Liam Neeson during the early 1980s before meeting American director Taylor Hackford on the set of “White Nights” in 1986. The couple married in December 1997 in the Scottish Highlands. Despite her successful career, Mirren has chosen not to have children, stating that she has “no maternal instinct whatsoever.” In 2017, she became a U.S. citizen and voted in her first presidential election in 2020.

Real Estate

Mirren and Hackford own properties in various locations, including Los Angeles, New York City, New Orleans, Lake Tahoe, and Provence, France. In 1986, Hackford purchased a 6.6-acre estate in the Hollywood Hills, which the couple listed for sale in 2021 for $18.5 million.

Helen Mirren Net Worth

