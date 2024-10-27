Help Find Killer of Three Eastleigh Women – Police

Homicide detectives who are pursuing the gruesome murders of three family members – a mother, daughter and 12-year-old niece – have identified the prime suspect in the monstrous killings.

The detectives say Hashim Dagane Muhumed is wanted for grilling over the murder. He comes from Garissa and is on the run.

He abandoned his car in Nairobi and escaped and has been traced to Ijara, Garissa County.

He could also be in Nairobi or any other part of the country, police said.

Investigations conducted so far have established that Hashim Dagane, 24, was driving the Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) car captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.

The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings.

“With one suspect in custody and assisting in the investigation, we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or report at any police station,” the DCI said.

This came as the three women were buried Saturday at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

This came as detectives escalated the hunt for more suspects in the murder of Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed from Eastleigh in Nairobi.

Police said preliminary investigations show the three were killed in a dispute over a ransom demand by their abductors.

Investigations have revealed the three murdered women were attacked by people known to them for failing to pay the demanded ransom and identifying them while in captivity.

Police are talking to at least four persons of interest. They include a suspect in the murder.

A suspect and a survivor of the murder have told police the killers had demanded ransom from the women but became brutal when they realized the victims had identified them.

“When they realised the women had identified them, they decided to eliminate them and dump their bodies,” said an officer who added they are pursuing known suspects.

They had demanded Sh1 million for the release of each of the women.

On October 21 Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 12 went missing before their bodies with stab wounds were discovered on October 22, 2024 at around 6 am at different locations.

The bodies of Nusayba, Amina and Dahabo were found at Bahati in Makadara, 6th Avenue Parklands and Khyumbi, in Machakos respectively, with the hands of Dohabo chopped off.

On October 23, two human hands were recovered at South C along Five-Star Road, police said.

A postmortem exercise conducted on the bodies of the women on Friday October 25 show Dahabo Daud Said had her neck severed, her hands chopped off and was tortured.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Amina Abdirashid Dahir died out of a stabbing.

“The stab wound went to the heart. We believe she died out of stabbing,” said Oduor.

He added Nusayba Abdi Mohammed died out of smothering.

There were indications of rape.

The pathologist took samples from the victims for further analysis.

The exercise was done at the City Mortuary on Friday ahead of the burial at Langata Cemetery on Saturday.

Police said they are holding a suspect in connection with the murder.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to escape.

He is believed to have been the one who took another ransom of Sh1 million from a woman who survived the murder.

Detectives are interrogating a woman who claims she was abducted and detained with the three slain women.

The woman alleged she was also abducted by the same killers of the three slain women.

She alleges that she was abducted along with the three victims and was held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

She told police she heard the killers argue the slain women had identified them which was dangerous and would expose them. It was then a decision was made to kill them.

The abductors, according to the woman, demanded a ransom to release them, and her family managed to raise Sh1 million, which was deposited into an Ethiopian bank account.

The detectives have recovered a motor vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction and subsequent murder of three family members in Nairobi.

Police are analyzing CCTV footage and payment details from a petrol station where the suspect fuelled the vehicle during this journey.