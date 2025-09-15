Hermeto Pascoal, ‘the wizard’ of Brazilian music, dies at 89

Hermeto Pascoal, the innovative Brazilian composer famed for his blend of jazz and traditional music, has died at the age of 89.

The self taught multi-instrumentalist rose from child poverty to international fame – with Miles Davis calling him the most “important musician on the planet”.

He was “surrounded by family and fellow musicians,” a statement announcing his death says. It did not give details.

Pascoal wrote more than 2,000 instrumental pieces and continued to arrange music and record artists well into his 80s.

The artist was primarily a pianist and flutist, but also played saxophone, guitars, drums, and accordions – and frequently incorporated household objects into his work.

While recording his debut album Slaves Mass for Warner Brothers in 1976, he brought a pair of live pigs into the studio.

Born on 22 June 1936 in a rural settlement north-east of Alagoas, he was unable to work outside with his family because of his albinism, and taught himself music while spending his days indoors.

Aged 10, he began playing at dances and weddings, before going on to play forró and other traditional Brazilian music across the region.

In the late 1950s, he moved to Rio de Janeiro and discovered the city’s jazz scene, performing in nightclubs and joining a radio orchestra.

His blend of jazz and traditional folk styles sparked the attention of Brazil’s biggest stars in the genre.

The singer Elis Regina performed with Pascoal, as did and percussionist Airto Moreira.

The latter accompanied him on a tour to the US, where he was introduced to Miles Davis.

But despite earning the respect of luminaries in the jazz world, Pascoal rejected the label as a jazz musician, and said he owed as much to Brazilian music like chorinho and samba.

“When they think I am doing one thing I am already doing something else… It’s very liquid,” he told Jazz World in 2022.

Pascoal’s family announced his death on his Instagram page on Saturday.

It urged people “to let a single note ring – from an instrument, your voice, or a kettle – and offer it to the universe” if they wanted to honour him.

By BBC News