High Court Orders Immediate Release Of Six Abducted Kenyans

The High Court has issued a directive for the immediate and unconditional release of six Kenyans allegedly abducted in recent weeks.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the orders on Monday, December 30, instructing several government agencies, including the Inspector-General of Police, the National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), to ensure the six individuals are freed.

The missing individuals include Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application dated December 26, 2024, a mandatory order of Habeas Corpus is hereby issued directing the respondents to immediately and unconditionally set at liberty and/or secure the liberty of the petitioners,” the court order stated.

Justice Mwamuye also directed that the six be presented at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Tuesday, December 31, at 11:00 AM. The court further instructed the respondents to either produce the six individuals or provide a sworn explanation of their whereabouts.

Additionally, the High Court issued a conservatory order prohibiting law enforcement agencies from arresting, detaining, or prosecuting the six individuals without prior approval from the court.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining, charging, or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to any criminal offense, except with leave of the High Court or an order from the High Court,” the order read.

The ruling comes amid public outcry over the rising cases of abductions in Kenya, with human rights organizations and activists accusing security agencies of targeting government critics and youth.