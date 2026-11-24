The High Court dismissed a petition seeking to declare life imprisonment unconstitutional and have a murder convict released or resentenced to a definite prison term.

Lady Justice R.E. Aburili held that courts lack the authority to convert life imprisonment into a fixed custodial term or establish parole eligibility periods without legislative intervention.

This was seen as a win for the prosecution.

The judge relied on the Supreme Court decision in Republic v Ayako, which clarified the limits of judicial authority in determining the nature and duration of life sentences.

The petition was filed by Peter Kinyua Mwangi, an inmate at Kamiti Main Prison serving a life sentence commuted from the death penalty by the President under Article 133 of the Constitution.

Mwangi had asked the Milimani High Court to declare life imprisonment unconstitutional or, alternatively, interpret it in line with constitutional values by substituting it with a determinate prison term.

He also urged the court to consider the period he had already served, his rehabilitation and the interests of justice, and either impose a definite sentence or order his immediate release.

The petitioner was arrested on April 22, 2009, charged with murder and convicted on February 26, 2015, when he was sentenced to death.

The Court of Appeal upheld his conviction while subsequent sentencing and review applications before the High Court were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

The prosecution opposed the petition, arguing that the issues surrounding Mwangi’s conviction and sentence had been conclusively determined through the trial and appellate processes and could not be reopened through a constitutional petition.

The prosecution further submitted that granting the reliefs sought would effectively require the High Court to review decisions made by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction, contrary to Article 165(6) of the Constitution.

“The relief sought by the petitioner would require this court to sit in review of decisions already rendered by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction contrary to Article 165(6) of the Constitution, which bars the High Court from exercising supervisory jurisdiction over superior courts,” ruled Justice Aburili.

The court acknowledged that Mwangi had demonstrated significant rehabilitation, educational achievement, remorse and personal reform during his incarceration. However, the judge held that these achievements could not, on their own, empower the court to replace his life sentence with a definite prison term or order his release in the absence of an enabling legal framework.

Justice Aburili further found that the petitioner’s request for resentencing, conversion of his life sentence into a determinate term or immediate release was barred by the doctrine of functus officio and the principle of finality of judicial proceedings, particularly after his sentence had been affirmed on appeal.

The case was prosecuted by Kerungo Maatwa.