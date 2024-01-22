Hilary Duff’s Net Worth

Hilary Duff, renowned for her multifaceted career as an actress and recording artist, boasts a formidable net worth of $25 million. This American talent rose to prominence with her iconic role in the Disney series “Lizzie McGuire” and has since diversified her success across film, television, music, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Early Life

Born on September 28, 1987, in Houston, Texas, Hilary Duff embarked on her entertainment journey at a young age. Alongside her sister Haylie, she delved into singing, acting, and ballet classes, eventually relocating to Los Angeles in 1993 to pursue acting opportunities. Their journey included local theater productions and numerous commercials.

In 1997, Hilary secured a minor role in the Hallmark Entertainment series “True Women,” marking the beginning of her ascent in the entertainment industry. Subsequent film and television roles paved the way for her breakthrough.

Lizzie McGuire and Disney Stardom

Hilary’s breakthrough moment came on January 12, 2001, when she graced screens as Lizzie McGuire, a role that catapulted her to Disney stardom. The show’s success extended to a theatrical film in 2003. In August 2019, Hilary announced her executive production role in the Disney+ reboot of “Lizzie McGuire.”

During the original run of “Lizzie McGuire,” Disney reaped substantial rewards, earning over $100 million from merchandise sales alone.

Hilary Duff Salaries

Hilary Duff’s financial journey includes substantial earnings from her various roles. She earned $15,000 per episode for “Lizzie McGuire,” totaling just under $1 million for the entire series. Notable film roles, including “Agent Cody Banks,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” and “A Cinderella Story,” contributed significantly to her earnings, with paychecks reaching millions.

Beyond acting, Hilary ventured into the music industry, selling an estimated 15 million albums worldwide. Her debut album alone surpassed 5 million in sales, earning her three RIAA-Certified Platinum Albums and three #1 singles.

Her entrepreneurial spirit shone through with the launch of two clothing lines and collaborations with Elizabeth Arden for perfume collections. Active in philanthropy, Hilary contributes to various charities and has transitioned into movie production for general theater distribution.

Personal Life

Hilary Duff’s personal life has been a subject of public interest. Her relationships include a high-profile romance with pop singer Aaron Carter and later, a significant age-gap relationship with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden.

In 2007, she began dating Canadian NHL player Mike Comrie, resulting in marriage in 2010. Despite their separation in 2014, they continue to co-parent their son, Luca Cruz Comrie. Duff’s current relationship is with singer/songwriter/producer Matthew Koma, whom she married in a private ceremony at their home in December 2019.

