    Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth In 2024

    Hoda Kotb net worth

    Hoda Kotb, the Egyptian-American TV news anchor and host, has amassed a net worth of $30 million, largely through her influential roles on NBC’s Today show and previous work with NBC News. Her journey from a charismatic student to an acclaimed journalist and author is as inspiring as it is remarkable.

    Date of birth August 9, 1964
    Place of Birth Norman, Oklahoma
    Early Life

    Born on August 9, 1964, in Norman, Oklahoma, Hoda Kotb’s upbringing was marked by frequent moves due to her Egyptian-born, Muslim parents’ work. Despite the challenges, she excelled academically and graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism in 1986. Kotb embarked on her journalism career with CBS, working as a reporter and anchor in various locations before joining NBC in 1998.

    NBC and Today Show Success

    At NBC, Kotb’s career soared as she became a correspondent for Dateline NBC and other news programs. However, her breakthrough came in 2007 when she began hosting Today, eventually co-anchoring the fourth-hour morning broadcast alongside Kathy Lee Gifford. Since 2018, she has co-hosted the main show alongside Samantha Guthrie, making history as part of the first female duo to lead Today. Kotb’s contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including a Peabody Award and two Emmys.

    Hoda Kotb Books

    Beyond her broadcasting career, Kotb is a prolific author, with bestsellers like her autobiography “Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee.”

    She has also penned inspirational books and children’s stories. Kotb’s personal life has seen its share of triumphs and challenges, from a successful battle with breast cancer to finding love with financier Joel Schiffman, with whom she has adopted two children.

    Hoda Kotb Salary and Contract

    Kotb’s impact on Today and NBC News is reflected in her salary, estimated to be between $8 million and $10 million per year since she replaced Matt Lauer as co-host in 2018. Her contract underscores her value to the network and her status as one of the most respected figures in broadcast journalism.

    Hoda Kotb net worth of $30 million is not merely a reflection of financial success but also of her enduring influence and dedication to empowering audiences through her work and personal journey.

     

