Holger Rune Siblings: Getting to Know Alma Nødskov Rune

Holger Rune is a Danish professional tennis player, currently ranked World No. 4.

He has gained attention for his competitive spirit and impressive performances on the ATP Tour.

Recently, he faced Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open, where he lost in a challenging match.

Rune has shown resilience in prior matches, including two five-set victories leading up to this encounter.

Siblings

Holger has one sibling, a sister named Alma Nødskov Rune. Alma is a model and has gained popularity for her supportive presence at Holger’s tennis matches.

She frequently shares updates about her life on social media and has been seen cheering for her brother during his tournaments.

Alma has also addressed online harassment faced by their family, showcasing her resilience and commitment to support Holger throughout his career.

Career

Rune began playing tennis at a young age and quickly demonstrated his potential.

He trained with the Danish Tennis Federation and later moved to France to pursue his professional career more seriously.

His junior career was marked by significant success, including winning the 2019 French Open boys’ singles title.

Rune turned professional in 2020 and started competing on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he quickly climbed the rankings due to his talent and determination.

In April 2022, Rune achieved a major milestone by winning his first ATP title at the BMW Open in Munich, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final.

This victory was a significant moment in his career and marked the beginning of his ascent on the ATP Tour.

Throughout 2022, he continued to impress by securing titles in Stockholm and Paris.

His win at the Paris Masters was particularly noteworthy as he defeated top players, including Novak Djokovic in the final, becoming one of the youngest players to claim an ATP Masters 1000 title.

In 2023, Rune reached the quarter-finals of both Roland Garros (French Open) and Wimbledon, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level.

His performance at these Grand Slam tournaments demonstrated his skill and resilience.

In January 2024, he made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Jannik Sinner in a tightly contested match.

Rune is known for his aggressive baseline game, characterized by powerful groundstrokes and excellent shot-making ability.

He possesses a strong serve and can hit winners from both forehand and backhand sides.

Presently, Rune is ranked No. 4 in the ATP rankings, solidifying his status as one of the top players in men’s tennis.

Given his youth and talent, many analysts believe that he has the potential to become a future Grand Slam champion.

Accolades

Rune has won four ATP singles titles, including the prestigious 2022 Paris Masters, where he defeated Novak Djokovic, marking his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Additionally, he secured titles at the BMW Munich Open and the Stockholm Open in 2022, and he claimed his fourth title in Munich again in 2023.

Rune has reached the quarter-finals of Grand Slam tournaments three times, specifically at the 2023 Wimbledon and French Open.

His performance in these events showcased his potential to compete among the elite players in tennis.

Furthermore, he finished as a runner-up in two Masters 1000 finals at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.