Novak Djokovic, born on May 22, 1987, is a Serbian professional tennis player, currently ranked No. 7 by the ATP.

He holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles with 24 and has been ranked world No. 1 for a total of 428 weeks across 13 years.

Djokovic has completed a triple Career Grand Slam and is the only player to win all major titles over his career.

Recently, he won against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarterfinals on January 21, 2025.

Siblings

Novak has two younger brothers, Marko and Djordje Djokovic.

Marko, born on August 20, 1991, is a former professional player who has competed in ATP events and doubles alongside Novak.

Djordje, born on July 17, 1995, has also played professionally but has not achieved the same level of success as Novak.

The brothers maintain a close relationship, with Novak often guiding them in their tennis careers while respecting their independence.

Early career

Djokovic began his professional career in 2003, competing in various ATP tournaments and gradually rising through the ranks.

In 2004, he won his first ATP Challenger title in Italy, which helped him gain confidence and visibility in the tennis world.

By 2005, Djokovic made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, reaching the second round and demonstrating his potential by defeating several top players.

In 2006, he broke into the top 100 of the ATP rankings and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, marking a significant step forward in his career.

The following year, Djokovic won his first ATP title in Amersfoort and reached the semifinals of the US Open, setting the stage for what would become a breakthrough year.

In 2008, he achieved a major milestone by winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final, establishing himself as a serious contender among the elite players in men’s tennis.

This victory propelled him to No. 3 in the ATP rankings, solidifying his position as one of the top players in the sport.

Later career

The years from 2011 to 2016 marked a period of dominance for Djokovic.

In 2011, Djokovic had one of the greatest seasons in tennis history, winning three Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

He finished that year as world No. 1 and set a record with a remarkable 43-match winning streak that included victories over rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In 2012, he continued to excel by winning his third Australian Open title and reaching the finals of both the French Open and US Open.

In 2015, Djokovic had another outstanding year, capturing three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open) while achieving an impressive 82-match winning streak.

His success continued into 2018 when he returned to form after struggling with injuries in 2017.

He won Wimbledon and the US Open that year, marking a significant comeback.

In 2019, he secured his fifth Wimbledon title after an epic final against Roger Federer that ended in a historic tiebreaker.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 presented challenges for Djokovic; however, he managed to win his eighth Australian Open title despite controversies surrounding an exhibition event he organized.

In 2021, he achieved a historic feat by winning all four Grand Slam titles within a single calendar year—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—becoming only the third man to do so after Rod Laver.

Accolades

Djokovic holds a record 24 men’s singles Grand Slam titles, including an unprecedented 10 Australian Open championships.

He has also achieved a Career Golden Slam, winning Olympic gold in men’s singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, completing a feat that includes all four Grand Slam titles.

In addition to his Grand Slam successes, Djokovic has won a record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles and seven ATP Finals championships.

He is the only player to have completed a Career Golden Masters, winning all nine ATP Masters events at least once.

Djokovic has held the world No. 1 ranking for a record total of 428 weeks and finished as year-end No. 1 eight times, surpassing previous records.