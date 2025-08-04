Holly Valance Siblings: All About Olympia and Coco Vukadinović

Holly Rachel Candy, born Holly Rachel Vukadinović on May 11, 1983, in Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia, is a multifaceted talent known professionally as Holly Valance.

With dual Australian and British citizenship, she has made her mark as an actress, singer, model, and political activist.

Valance first gained widespread recognition for her role as Felicity “Flick” Scully on the Australian soap opera Neighbours from 1999 to 2002, a role that catapulted her into the public eye at the age of 16.

Her career spans television, film, and music, with a pivot in recent years toward political activism, notably as a supporter of figures like Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

Born to a Montenegrin father, Rajko Vukadinović, and a British mother of English and Spanish descent, Rachel Stephens, Valance grew up in Melbourne before moving to the UK and later Los Angeles to pursue her career.

Holly has two siblings, a sister named Coco Vukadinović and a half-sister, Olympia Valance, from her father’s second marriage.

Coco, about whom little public information is available, maintains a low profile compared to her sisters.

Olympia, born in 1993, is a decade younger than Holly and has followed a similar career path, becoming an actress and model.

Like Holly, Olympia gained prominence through Neighbours, where she portrayed Paige Smith from 2014 to 2018, with additional appearances in 2020 and 2022.

Despite their shared professional beginnings, the sisters have distinct personal and political outlooks.

Olympia has publicly distanced herself from Holly’s outspoken right-wing views, particularly after Holly’s 2024 comments criticizing “woke” culture and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Career

Valance’s career began with modeling as a teenager, appearing in supermarket catalogues and ad campaigns, earning significant income by age 14.

Her breakout role as Felicity Scully on Neighbours marked her acting debut, leading her to leave her Catholic school to focus on the show.

In 2002, Valance shifted gears to music, signing with London Records and releasing her debut single, “Kiss Kiss,” a cover of Turkish singer Tarkan’s “Şımarık.”

The song topped charts in the UK and Australia and reached the top ten in 17 countries.

Her debut album, Footprints (2002), spawned two more top-three singles, “Down Boy” and “Naughty Girl,” while her second album, State of Mind (2003), featured a UK top-ten title track.

After her music career, Valance moved to Los Angeles to focus on acting, landing roles in Prison Break as Nika Volek (2005–2006), films like DOA: Dead or Alive (2006) and Taken (2008), and guest spots on shows like CSI: Miami and Entourage.

In 2011, she competed on Strictly Come Dancing, finishing fourth, and later took a hiatus from acting to focus on family and charity work.

Her only acting role post-2013 was in the 2015 film Red Herring, though she made a cameo in the 2022 Neighbours finale.

Since then, Valance has embraced political activism, supporting conservative causes, and in 2025 became a brand ambassador for the Australian clothing brand Driza-Bone.

Accolades

Valance’s debut single “Kiss Kiss” was nominated for four ARIA Music Awards in 2002, recognizing its impact in the Australian music scene.

The song’s international success, hitting number one in the UK and North Macedonia, cemented her as a pop star in the early 2000s.

Her acting roles, particularly in Neighbours and Prison Break, earned her widespread recognition and a loyal fanbase, though she did not receive major acting awards.

Her participation in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 showcased her versatility, reaching the semi-finals and earning praise for her performances alongside professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.