Hollywood Celebrities Urge President Biden To Call For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Prominent Hollywood figures, including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, and Susan Sarandon, have come together to call on U.S. President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In an open letter organized by artists4ceasefire.org, over 70 entertainment personalities expressed their concerns about the violence and its devastating impact on both Gaza and Israel.

The letter, released on Friday, implored President Biden to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and secure a ceasefire.

The entertainers stressed the urgency of the matter and emphasized the sanctity of all lives, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

They condemned the loss of Palestinian and Israeli civilian lives and urged world leaders to join their cause in ending the hostilities.

Israel initiated its military campaign in response to deadly attacks by Hamas, aiming to eradicate the group. The conflict has seen extensive airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in a significant number of casualties.

According to Palestinian officials, over 4,130 people have been killed as a result of Israeli strikes.

On the other side, Israeli officials reported over 1,400 casualties and around 200 captives taken during a series of Hamas attacks inside Israel on October 7.

President Biden has expressed support for Israel in its battle against Hamas while urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and minimize civilian harm.

Gaza is currently facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with warnings from organizations like Oxfam and the United Nations about the risk of cholera and other infectious diseases due to the deteriorating water and sanitation services.

In response, Israel has imposed a comprehensive blockade on Gaza, which includes restrictions on water, fuel, and electricity.

In a recent development, President Biden announced that aid trucks from Egypt would be arriving in Gaza within the next 24 to 48 hours.

This followed an agreement between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu to allow the delivery of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid to the beleaguered enclave.

