Honoring the Life of Elvis Murakana Namenya (1998-2025)

With deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Elvis Murakana Namenya (Age 26), beloved son of Hon. Beatrice Elachi, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti North.

Elvis was a cherished brother, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. As a dedicated Business Studies student at Africa Nazarene University, he was eagerly looking forward to his graduation in June 2025. His kind heart, ambition, and warmth will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Holy Trinity Church, Kileleshwa, on March 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The final funeral service and burial will take place at the family home in Nalepo Village, Kajiado County, on March 29, 2025, following a procession from Lee Funeral Home at 7:00 AM.

We find solace in Job 1:21: “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.”

May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️