Hopeful lashes out at Kisii’s County’s Nyaribari Masaba MP over dismal bursary allocations

A parliamentary hopeful Sunday publicly accused the sitting Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament Dr Dan Manduku of “chronic lethargy” and “failure to deliver on key promises.”

The hopeful, Ben Momanyi further criticized the incumbent’s “disconnected leadership” and claimed that constituents were “left in the lurch” on critical issues such as infrastructure, employment, and healthcare.

“For two years since he stepped into office, people have waited for development in vain, there is too loud silence and inaction,” said Momanyi who also unsuccessfully contested for the seat in 2022.

“The people deserve a leader who listens, acts, and fights for their needs—not one who only shows up during elections,” he added.

Momanyi was speaking to journalists shortly after a Sunday church service in Ichuni, Masaba South.

He spoke of what he described as measly bursary allocations to students when other legislators were allocating more.

“What can a student in high school or university benefit from Sh3000? You find a parent travelling from Nairobi or Kisumu to come to chase the Sh3000 or less,it is pithy!,” observed Momanyi who had vied on UDA party ticket

Dr Manduku who represents the constituency in the National assembly on ODM party was yet to respond to the allegations by press time.

Momanyi has lately intensified reaching out to the grassroots and is expected to mount a strong challenge against the MP in the next poll.

“For the past two and half years, we have watched our roads deteriorate, school infrastructure decay. Enough is enough,” Momanyi stated.

He pledged to prioritize development and accountability if elected in 2027.

He said the MP has failed to follow up multimillion infrastructure projects the government was to undertake in the region.

“Now you find the murram roads muddy and slippery, turning daily commutes into a bumpy and hazardous ordeal,” Momanyi added.

Separately, he questioned the MP’s apparent absence from community development projects.

“We see him loitering about and doing selfies in far away places. Our people did not elect a nomad,they elected a leader who should stand with them when they need him,” Momanyi claimed.

The Nyaribari Masaba race, though two years to the main poll appear to heat up attracting university prof Abednego Gwaya into it.

