House Committee Rejects Ruto’s Bribery Claims Over Anti-Money Laundering Bill

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has dismissed claims made by President William Ruto that MPs received a Sh10 million inducement during the passage of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

President Ruto had made the remarks during the Kenya Kwanza–ODM joint Parliamentary Group meeting held on August 18, 2025, alleging that lawmakers were bribed to pass the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, was first approved on April 16, 2025. It was later returned to Parliament by the President with reservations, and passed again on June 3 this year after accommodating his proposed changes.

In response to the claims, committee chairperson George Gitonga Murugara said: “On behalf of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, I wish to categorically state that the committee did not receive inducement of any kind from any member or quarter in its consideration of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”

He added that the committee upholds principles of integrity and ethics in its work and condemned any suggestion of corruption.

“The committee and members condemn and abhor corruption and any practice that is likely to erode these principles that are substratum of the public trust that the people have entrusted to the institution of Parliament,” Murugara said.

The JLAC now wants to know who allegedly received the Sh10 million, who gave it, for what purpose, and whether the matter has been reported to any law enforcement agency. Members said if any MP did take the money, they should be investigated and prosecuted.

The dispute comes as President Ruto recently announced the creation of a new multi-agency team to intensify the war on corruption. The group will be chaired by the Executive Office of the President, with the Office of the Attorney General as secretariat. It includes representatives from the National Intelligence Service, EACC, ODPP, DCI, Asset Recovery Agency, KRA, Central Bank, and the Public Procurement Authority.

The President has lately accused lawmakers of demanding bribes from government officials — an allegation that has sparked outrage among MPs and senators.

Legislators have challenged the head of state to produce evidence and even suggested summoning him to Parliament.

Despite the backlash, the President has stood his ground, saying those involved in corruption will be arrested and prosecuted.