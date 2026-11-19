House Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday that would provide relief to some immigrants who have final orders of removal but no criminal record, and create a pathway for them to obtain legal permanent residency.

This comes after President Trump told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that he would “love to do something on immigration” with Democrats, who will take control of both houses of Congress in January after their wins in the midterm elections.

A final order of removal is issued by an immigration judge or immigration authorities and requires a noncitizen to leave the country or be deported. It becomes final once the person’s administrative appeals are exhausted or the deadline to appeal has passed.

The bill, titled the “Protect Our Neighbors Act,” was shared first with ABC News and will be introduced by California Democratic Rep. Lateefah Simon. Under this proposal, final orders of removal would expire 10 years after they were issued for individuals who have been continuously present in the U.S. and have not been convicted of a crime. As of now, there is no expiration on final orders of removal.

The bill would allow an immigration judge to renew an expired final order of removal if it was established by “clear and convincing evidence” that there was significant cause for the delay in executing a final order unrelated to administrative or funding delays and renewal of the order is in the public interest based on new evidence, according to the bill’s text.

While a final removal order gives Immigration and Customs Enforcement the legal authority to deport an individual, it does not mean deportation happens instantly or automatically — removal can be delayed or suspended through the government deferring action, a stay of removal, ongoing litigation or other circumstances.

Former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers in February that there were about 1.6 million people in the U.S. who have final deportation orders.

The legislation would also create a pathway to lawful permanent residency for individuals with expired orders of removal. It’s co-sponsored by California Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas.

While Democrats are introducing the bill during the lame-duck session, it is unlikely that this bill will be taken up before the end of the year. But it could reemerge on the agenda next year after Democrats take control and are empowered to send legislation to the floor for votes.

Trump’s openness to an immigration deal, however, doesn’t guarantee he would back this measure.

The bill was inspired by the case of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother who had lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for three decades before she was deported to India.

In September 2025, Kaur was unexpectedly detained during a routine check-in with ICE. Her attorney said then that she had been checking in with ICE regularly while under a final order of removal and had received authorization to work legally in the U.S.

ICE has said that an immigration judge ordered her removed in 2005.

Kaur worked as a seamstress in Simon’s district. In an interview with ABC News, the freshman congresswoman expressed optimism in bipartisan support for her bill and said she has spoken to Democratic leadership about it.

“If you have deportation orders that have been in place for over 10 years, and you continue to do everything right, those deportation orders need to be again turned off, and you need to be able to be in line with other folks to get your green card to continue being a hardworking resident of these communities and hopefully a citizen,” Simon said.

Garamendi worked on Kaur’s case when she was detained, and after she was deported to India, he dedicated his guest seat to her at Trump’s State of the Union address last February and left it empty in protest.

“President Trump promised to go after the ‘worst of the worst’ in his immigration policy. Yet his administration has repeatedly decided to cruelly deport residents who have been working, paying taxes, and raising families in their communities for decades,” Garamendi told ABC News in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have expanded enforcement in Trump’s second administration against individuals with final orders of removal, including through deportations to third countries. Individuals who have routinely appeared for required immigration check-ins now face renewed risk of detention and deportation.

Kaur’s family told ABC News in a statement, “The pain that we still feel today remains with the knowledge that Harjit is one of thousands who’ve experienced the same situation. We thank the members of Congress for their continued advocacy, and we hope that some good could come from Harjit’s story with this bill and others like it.”

By ABC News