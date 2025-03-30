House help seized over Sh2.2 million theft by servant felony

Detectives in Nairobi have taken into custody a house help for grilling in connection with a theft by servant incident where an employer lost Sh2.2 million from a family safe.

A coordinated search by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters and officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau yielded the arrest of Flevia Muhonja Sunday March 30.

Muhonja had been left home alone on March 16 2025 when she slithered out with a bag suspect to had contained the stolen cash.

The hunt for the suspect begun shortly after a guard stationed at the property raised alarm after Muhonja claimed she was delivering something for her boss when she was checking out of the premise.

Unconvinced, he alerted the employer.

Sensing something was not right, since she had not given such instructions, she quickly tried to reach her house help, only to find the phone switched off.

Rushing back home, panic turned into horror when she discovered that Sh2.2 million she had kept safely in her bedroom had vanished, just like her househelp.

She informed the police who subsequently launched a man hunt that yielded fruits Sunday.

Muhonja was cornered and arrested in Malava, Kakamega County.

At least Sh700,000 was recovered from her grandmother’s house in the initial search.

At her rural home in Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County, detectives recovered three chain links suspected to had been bought using the stolen cash.

In Nairobi,the suspect led detectives to Nairobi’s South B, Fuata Nyayo area, where an additional Sh800,000 was recovered from her rented house.

She has been booked at Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi ahead of arraignment Tuesday.

In Kenya, theft by a servant, as outlined in Section 281 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.