The House Of Lords Faces AI Replacement As AI Pioneer Raises Concerns

During a debate on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development, a peer in the House of Lords suggested that the upper chamber could be replaced by AI bots, which offer “deeper knowledge, higher productivity, and lower running costs.”

Richard Denison, an independent crossbencher, hypothesized that AI services may soon be able to deliver speeches in his own style and voice, without any hesitation, repetition, or deviation.

The broader issue of AI’s potential impact on the UK job market was also raised.

In recent months, companies like IBM and BT have put the brakes on thousands of jobs, which could be replaced by AI and automation over time.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has predicted that highly skilled professions, such as law, medicine, and finance, are most likely to be affected by the impending “AI revolution.”

Richard Denison asked, “Is it an exciting or alarming prospect that your lordships might one day be replaced by peer bots with deeper knowledge, higher productivity, and lower running costs?” He pointed out that this prospect could affect as many as five million workers in the UK over the next decade.

During the debate, the crossbench peer Charles Colville, a freelance television producer, shared his experience using an AI program called ChatGPT to write a speech on the threat of AI to journalism.

The AI-generated speech raised concerns about the potential loss of human elements that make news relatable and impactful, as well as the financial threat to the journalism industry as AI-generated companies scrape information from news websites for free.

Other peers also highlighted additional potential threats posed by AI, such as bias, discrimination, privacy, and security issues. They emphasized the need for caution as society moves forward with AI advancements.

The AI minister, Jonathan Berry, acknowledged the opportunities brought by AI advancements, such as improving diagnostics and healthcare and tackling climate change.

However, he also acknowledged the serious challenges, including the threat of fraud and disinformation through deepfakes. The government aims to unlock the benefits of AI while ensuring the protection and safety of the public.

As discussions on AI’s role in various sectors continue, concerns about its potential consequences and the need for regulation and safeguards are being carefully examined to harness the technology’s power responsibly.

