How Ángela Aguilar Increased Net Worth

Ángela Aguilar has become one of the most recognizable young voices in Regional Mexican music, carrying the legacy of one of Mexico’s most influential artistic families. As of 2025, Ángela Aguilar net worth is estimated at $5 million, earned through her successful recording career, touring, brand partnerships, and her status as one of the most in-demand young performers in Latin music.

Ángela Aguilar Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth October 8, 2003 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Born Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá on October 8, 2003, in Los Angeles, California, Ángela is the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá. She was literally born on tour, stepping into a musical dynasty known as “La Dinastía Aguilar.”

Her heritage includes some of the most iconic figures in Mexican entertainment:

Flor Silvestre — Legendary singer and actress

— Legendary singer and actress Antonio Aguilar — Music and film icon

— Music and film icon Leonardo Aguilar — Her brother and a two-time Latin Grammy nominee

Holding dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship, Ángela spent her childhood on the road with her father, absorbing the traditions of mariachi, ranchera, and banda long before releasing her own music.

Breakthrough

Ángela’s professional debut arrived early.

First Releases

At just 9 years old , she and her brother Leonardo released Nueva Tradición (2012).

, she and her brother Leonardo released Nueva Tradición (2012). By 13, she became the youngest performer at the BBC 100 Women Festival in Mexico City.

In 2018, Ángela’s career accelerated when she joined her father and brother on the Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour, a massive equestrian-musical production across Latin America and the U.S.

Debut Solo Album

Her first solo album, Primero Soy Mexicana (2018), produced by Pepe Aguilar, received widespread critical acclaim. The project earned:

A Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album

for Best Regional Mexican Music Album Latin Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Her powerful performance of “La Llorona” alongside Natalia Lafourcade and Aida Cuevas at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards further established her as one of the most promising young talents in Latin music.

Albums and Tours

Ángela Aguilar has continued to evolve her sound and expand her following with major releases:

Albums

Primero Soy Mexicana (2018)

Mexicana Enamorada (2021)

Bolero (2024) — her most stylistically experimental project

EPs

Baila Esta Cumbia (2020) — a tribute to Selena

Que No Se Apague la Música (2020)

Her ability to balance classic mariachi with contemporary influences has allowed her to attract both younger fans and traditional audiences.

Ángela Aguilar Awards and Recognition

Ángela Aguilar has earned dozens of award nominations across major platforms.

Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards

Grammy nominee for Primero Soy Mexicana (2019)

Latin Grammy nominations for Best New Artist (2018) Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album (2018, 2022)



Premios Juventud

Over a dozen nominations, with wins including:

Best Mariachi Song — “Dime Cómo Quieres” (2021)

Regional Mexican Album of the Year — Mexicana Enamorada (2022)

Female Artist On The Rise (2022)

Other Honors

iHeartRadio Music Award nominee (2022)

People’s Choice Award nominee for Female Latin Artist of the Year (2024)

Multiple wins and nominations at Premio Lo Nuestro, including Regional Mexican Female Artist of the Year (2023)

Her rising popularity has also earned her the title of Artistic and Cultural Ambassador of Zacatecas, appointed in 2019.

Personal Life

In June 2024, Ángela confirmed her relationship with fellow Regional Mexican superstar Christian Nodal, known for hits such as “Adiós Amor” and “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos.” The pair previously collaborated on the chart-topping single “Dime Cómo Quieres,” which has become one of her most recognizable hits.

The couple married in July 2024, becoming one of the most talked-about unions in Latin entertainment.

Ángela also uses her platform for activism. In 2018, she partnered with Voto Latino to encourage voter participation among young Latino Americans.

Ángela Aguilar Net Worth

Ángela Aguilar net worth is estimated to be $5 million.