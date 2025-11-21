How Chandra Wilson Increased Her Net Worth

Chandra Wilson has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The American actress, producer, and director has built a long and successful career in television, most notably through her iconic role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy.

Wilson has starred on the hit ABC medical drama since its 2005 premiere, earning multiple Emmy nominations and becoming one of the show’s longest-running cast members. She also serves as a co-executive producer and has directed more than 20 episodes. Her character has appeared across the Grey’s Anatomy universe, including Private Practice and Station 19.

Date of Birth August 27, 1969 Place of Birth Houston, Texas

Beyond her work on Grey’s Anatomy, Wilson has directed episodes of The Fosters, Scandal, and Good Trouble, and co-produced the 2015 documentary Autism in America. As an actress, she has appeared in films such as Philadelphia (1993), Lone Star (1996), Frankie and Alice (2010), and the TV movie Accidental Friendship (2008), which earned her an Emmy nomination. She has also made guest appearances on Law & Order, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, and General Hospital.

Wilson has a strong theatre background as well, performing in Broadway productions including On the Town, Avenue Q, Caroline, or Change, and Chicago.

Early Life

Chandra Danette Wilson was born on August 27, 1969, in Houston, Texas. Encouraged by her mother to stay active, she spent her childhood in dance, acting, and modeling classes. She participated in local musicals before attending Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Wilson later earned a BFA in drama from Tisch School of the Arts and trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Career Highlights

Breakthrough role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy (2005–present)

Directed episodes of major TV shows including Scandal and Good Trouble

Appeared in award-winning films such as Philadelphia

Guest roles on Law & Order, The Sopranos, and Sex and the City

Theatre World Award winner for her New York stage debut

Personal Life

Wilson has been with her partner for more than 30 years, and they share three children: Sarina, Joylin, and Michael. She is a passionate advocate for awareness around cyclic vomiting syndrome—an illness her daughter was diagnosed with—and has served as a spokesperson and ambassador for related health organizations. Her advocacy even inspired an episode of Grey’s Anatomy that she directed.

Chandra Wilson Awards

Wilson’s work has earned her:

5 Primetime Emmy nominations

4 NAACP Image Awards

A Screen Actors Guild Award for Grey’s Anatomy

A Festival Prize at the SoHo International Film Festival

Induction into the Texas Film Hall of Fame (2016)

Chandra Wilson Net Worth

