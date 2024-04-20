How Gen Ogolla will be buried at his home

The late Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla will be laid to rest without a coffin by his will and wishes, his elder brother Canon Hezekiah Oduor has disclosed.

Oduor revealed that the Sunday, Apr 21 burial will be very simple, which is why Gen Ogolla wished to be interred within 72 hours of his passing.

He further shared that his brother had even shown him the exact spot for his burial near his house in Mor village, Siaya County.

Gen Ogolla envisioned a simple ritual burial akin to Muslim practices, where he will be wrapped in sheets, a decision made to alleviate what he described as unnecessary pressure on the family.

Despite the simplicity of the burial, other Luo rituals will be observed.

Gen Ogolla and nine other military officers and servicemen died in a helicopter crash on Thursday, April 18 in the Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Together with him in the crash were eleven other military personnel, nine who also passed on and two survivors. Among the dead were Brig Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira. The CDF, onboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, had left Nairobi Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

Oduor invited those who wish to mourn with them to join either in spirit or physically, assuring that there is enough food for all types of visitors.

Gen Ogolla’s sister, Peris Onyango, revealed that her brother was very prepared for death.

She shared that anytime he visited, he would describe to her how his burial should look like, despite her attempts to dissuade him from such thoughts.

She added that her brother consistently insisted that death is a reality, especially for soldiers like him who stare death in the face in the line of duty.

“The sudden death has thrown the entire community into a state of disarray as Ogolla was a philanthropist,” said Onyango.

She described her late brother as very generous and someone who listened to the problems affecting villagers.

“He helped the church and ensured its completion, provided a water borehole, and rewarded the schools he attended,” she said.

In Nairobi, officials said Ogolla will be accorded a Military Honours ceremony complete with a military parade, and a 19-gun salute a day before his burial on Sunday, April 21.

The government has decided to honour his wishes to be buried within 72 hours of his death and announced he will be laid to rest at his home in Ngiya village, Siaya County.

The Kenya Defence Forces will hold their event to honour their late boss with a Military Honours ceremony to be conducted tomorrow, Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Military Honours ceremony will be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata from 1 pm.

“The honours will include a church service, military parade and a 19-gun salute. President William Ruto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, will attend the ceremony,” said Duale.