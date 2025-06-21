How Govt Spent Sh34 Billion In Supplementary Budget

The government authorized an additional Sh34 billion in spending under the Second Supplementary Budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi explained that the supplementary request was prompted by emerging priorities and funding shortfalls in critical areas.

“Since the approval of the 2024/25 Supplementary Estimates 2, the National Treasury has received additional requests for funding to cater for emerging priorities and shortfalls under critical expenditure,” said Mbadi in a statement.

Members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee were briefed by the Parliamentary Budget Office on the breakdown of the revised figures. The supplementary budget includes Sh28.5 billion for recurrent spending and Sh5.5 billion for development purposes. Of the total allocation, Sh23.2 billion has already been disbursed.

Among the notable allocations is Sh1.78 billion to the State House for operations and maintenance. The National Police Service has received Sh150 million for security operations, while the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has been allocated Sh1.5 billion.

The State Department for Higher Education and Research was granted Sh1 billion to support government-sponsored students in private universities. The leasing of police vehicles will cost Sh4.99 billion under the National Treasury’s budget.

Sports activities have also received funding, with Sh1.68 billion allocated to the State Department for Sports to cater for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosting rights.

The State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs received the largest share of the budget at Sh10.28 billion, earmarked for cash transfer programmes targeting vulnerable groups.

Other allocations include Sh120 million to the State Department for Tourism for operational costs and Sh1.7 billion to the National Intelligence Service for ongoing security operations.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly has begun reviewing Supplementary Estimates No. 3, which were tabled before the House on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and subsequently referred to the committee for scrutiny.

The estimates are intended to address a range of financial needs, including extra funding for government and donor-funded projects, reallocation of previously approved budgets, personnel emoluments and gratuities, and adjustments to Appropriations-in-Aid. The budget also accounts for expenditures authorized under Article 223 of the Constitution, which permits the government to spend money not initially approved by Parliament in cases of urgent need.