How MP Sudi Escaped from Parliament as Occupy Parliament Protesters Approached

Details have emerged about how besieged Members of Parliament escaped from the House as protesters opposed to the proposed tax hikes approached

Whereas some used Parliament ambulances to escape, others jumped over the perimeter wall to avoid the mob.

Others had to remove their shirts and remain with the coats only and disguise themselves as protesters to be able to avoid the wrath of the protesters.

Some were holed up at their upper floor offices until late in the night before leaving.

This is after they used a tunnel there to escape to Bunge Towers.

From the Parliament Building, Harambee Avenue was created for the MPs to use as an escape route.

The only safe place was either Harambee House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Deputy President, CBK Pensions House, police headquarters Vigilance House, Jogoo House or Kenyatta International Convention on the rear side.

But some MPs were denied entry to the offices as the security there closed them as the chaos broke out.

Uhuru Highway and Haile Selassie Avenue, which could have been used as escape routes were full of protesters and hence inaccessible.

Protesters raided Parliament on June 25 in reaction to the passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto later declined to sign the bill out of pressure from the protesters and other parties.

Amid chaos, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi stole the show when he escaped aboard a chopper.

His destination was State House, which was less than two kilometers away but was inaccessible because all the routes there were blocked by the protesters.

Sudi had sprinted from Parliament using Harambee Avenue to KICC.

He had called for a chopper to help him get out because if they caught him he would be hurt.

Some MPs have complained they were hurt

Witnesses said a private chopper landed on the rooftop of KICC and picked him up to State House.

By then, his club in Eldoret had been attacked and vandalized.

“He was down and hurt after learning the club had been vandalized. Then the protesters came and worsened the situation,” said an MP aware of the situation.

A second chopper landed on the rooftop of KICC and picked up another MP from Central Kenya after he remained besieged in his amid approaching protesters.

Some MPs had to use ambulances to escape from the chaos. They were however burst on the way and harmed.

Others who tried to drive off using Parliament Road to Kenyatta Avenue had their cars badly damaged by the angry protesters.

Some MPs are now contemplating quitting politics and feel the protests have changed the way things will be done henceforth.

“These protests have created a new wave of enforcing Chapter Six of the Constitution and it will be hard for some leaders to make it in politics,” said one MP.

And as part of efforts to address emerging threats on the MPs, police authorities have ordered the deployment of armed officers to rural homes of some of them.

This was after up to 20 MPs reported their homes were attacked by mobs in the chaos.

Some lost property to the attackers while some had their valuables spared.

The MPs are now living in fear and those who have managed to go to the rural homes are accompanied by heavily armed police.

But still, they fear of being attacked by angry goons or their constituents.

Police commanders say they are facing a high demand for security at the rural homes of the MPs and especially those who voted for the Finance Bill 2024.

Apart from the homes, the demonstrators also targeted National Government Constituency Development Fund offices and businesses linked to the leaders.

There are fears of more attacks hence the demand for more security, officials said.

Officials said some MPs are now avoiding visiting their rural homes for fear of being attacked.