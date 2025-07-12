How Old Is Preston Perry?

Preston Perry is 39 years old, born on July 7, 1986. An acclaimed American spoken word artist, Christian apologist, poet, and podcast host, Perry has earned national recognition for using his voice to bridge the worlds of faith, art, and culture. Through powerful performances and meaningful conversations, he has become a leading figure in modern Christian discourse.

Preston Perry Age 39 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth July 7, 1986 Nationality American Zodiac Sign Cancer Profession Spoken Word Artist, Poet, Christian Apologist

Early Life

Preston was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, a city that would shape his artistic outlook and spiritual journey. Surrounded by street culture and the raw realities of urban life, he found an outlet in poetry—specifically, spoken word. From a young age, he showed a deep interest in creative expression and used his talents to reflect on personal experiences, racial identity, and Christian faith.

Growing up in a close-knit family, Preston learned the value of strong morals and community. These early influences laid the foundation for the passionate storyteller and spiritual leader he would become.

Preston Perry Career

Preston Perry’s path into poetry was not born of ambition, but of necessity—a way to express his struggles, questions, and convictions. As a teenager, he began writing verses and performing at open mic events in Chicago, gradually honing his craft.

His work took on a deeper purpose as he merged poetic expression with Christian apologetics, focusing on truth, justice, theology, and relationships. This unique blend of faith and art quickly resonated with a wider audience.

One of his most notable early projects was “Poets in Autumn”, a traveling spoken word tour that featured powerful performances about Christian identity and social issues. This, along with his “BoldTV” apologetics series, propelled him to national acclaim.

Preston Perry Wife

Preston Perry is married to Jackie Hill Perry, a fellow poet, Bible teacher, and author. Together, they’ve formed one of the most influential couples in Christian media today. Their podcast, “30 Minutes with The Perrys”, explores topics like theology, marriage, parenting, and pop culture—all through a biblical lens.

Their partnership is celebrated for its transparency and theological depth, creating a space where faith and real-life challenges are discussed with grace and boldness.

Public Recognition

Over the years, Preston’s poetry has earned viral attention across platforms, with clips shared at churches, conferences, and social media. He is known not only for the beauty of his words, but for his bold defense of the Christian worldview in an increasingly secular culture.

He has also received accolades for his contribution to the arts and Christian ministry, being invited to speak and perform at major faith-based gatherings across the country.

Creative Process

Preston’s artistry combines deep theological insight with emotionally resonant storytelling. His creative process begins with free writing—capturing raw thoughts before refining them into structured verses. He often uses storytelling, rhythm, and metaphor to bring complex theological truths to life.

His influences range from historical poets like Maya Angelou to the lyrical richness of hip-hop and gospel music. Collaboration also plays a key role in his work, as he often joins forces with other creatives to expand the impact of his message.

Community Impact

Beyond his art, Preston Perry is known for his commitment to mentorship, motivational speaking, and community outreach. He invests in young creatives and Christians who are navigating their faith in a challenging cultural landscape.

His words offer hope, clarity, and encouragement—whether from a stage, in a classroom, or through digital media. Perry has made it his mission to equip believers to think critically and love boldly, staying rooted in the gospel while engaging with the world.

Preston Perry Age

Preston Perry is 39 years old, born on July 7, 1986.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev Siblings: Getting to Know Kurbanismail Makhachev