How parties performed in Thursday’s mini polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced the winners of various positions in the just concluded mini polls on Thursday November 27, 2025.

The polls took place in 134 polling stations countrywide, where vacancies arose following the death of office holders or court decisions nullifying previous results.

The seats spanned both parliamentary and ward-level representation, drawing nationwide attention as political parties seek to solidify influence and test voter sentiment ahead of the General Election in 2027.

Several constituencies attracted keen interest, among them Mbeere North, Ugunja, Malava, Magarini and Kasipul.

There were chaos reported in Kabuchai, Malava, Mbeere North and Kaspul. Police said they arrested more than 30 people in the chaos and recovered a gun among other weapons.

Political pundits posit that these contests could serve as an early indicator of party strength and shifting regional alliances ahead of 2027.

At the county assembly level, by-elections took place for multiple wards across the country. These include Chewani in Tana River, Narok Town in Narok, Tembelio in Uasin Gishu, Lake Zone and Nana-am in Turkana.

Residents of Kisia East, Kabuchai/Chwele, Purko, Ang’ata Nanyokie, Chemundu/Kapng’etuny and Metkei in Elgeyo Marakwet also conducted polls.

Some were elected unopposed.

In the Gusii region, by-elections ran in Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya and Ekerenyo wards in Nyamira County. Urban centres were not exempt, with Mumbuni North in Machakos and Kariobangi North in Nairobi having polls.

There are disputes in some of the declared areas.

ODM Party victories

Boyd Were -Kasipul- MP

Moses Omondi – Ugunja seat- MP.

Harry Gharama Kombe -Magarini- MP.

Mohamed Yusuf -Nanam Ward in Turkana West Constituency- MCA

United Opposition Wins in Nyamira County (3 Wards)

1. Jeremiah Ong’aro (UPA) – Ekerenyo- MCA

2. Chris Osiemo (UPA) – Nyamaiya- MCA

3. Jackson Mogusu (PDP) – Nyansiongo- MCA

Wiper Party Wins

Antony Kisoi -Mumbuni North Ward, Machakos County.- MCA

Independent Candidate victory

Eric Wekesa- Kabuchai–Chwele Ward, Bungoma County.- MCA

DCP Party wins

1. David Wanyoike Warui-Kariobangi North Ward- MCA

2. Douglas Masikonde- Narok Township Ward- MCA

Senate-

Chmeitei Kiprono of UDA -Baringo Senate Seat.

MP Seat:

UDA won Banisa, Malava and Mbeere North Parliamentary seats.

1. Ahmed Malim- Banisa

2. Leo Wamuthende- Mbeere North.

3. David Ndakwa- Malava.

MCA seats won by UDA

1. Maro Sophia Hamadawa-Chewani Ward in Galole Constituency, Tana River County.

2. John Namesek Erot-Lake Zone Ward in Turkana North Constituency, Turkana County.

3. Vincent Ruto Kiplimo-Chemundu/Kapng’etuny Ward in Chesumei Constituency, Nandi County.

4. Mpusia Amos Maayiai -Purko Ward, Kajiado Central, Kajiado County.

5. Isabella Leshimpiro -Angata Nanyokie Ward, Narok County