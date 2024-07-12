How Rich Is Liza Minnelli Now?

Liza Minnelli, an American actress, singer, and dancer, has a net worth of $50 million. Best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in the 1972 film “Cabaret,” Minnelli has also made significant contributions to stage and television. Despite starting her career in theater, she has become renowned for her diverse roles across various media. In addition to her acting career, Minnelli is a successful singer with numerous albums to her name and is famously the daughter of actress Judy Garland.

Liza Minnelli Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth March 12, 1946 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Dancer

Early Life

Liza May Minnelli was born on March 12, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, into a family of entertainers. Her mother was the legendary Judy Garland, and her father was the acclaimed stage and film director Vicente Minnelli. Liza began her film career at the age of three with a role in “In the Good Old Summertime,” alongside her mother. In 1961, she moved to New York City to attend high school, setting the stage for her future career in entertainment.

Liza Minnelli Career

Liza Minnelli’s professional acting debut came at the age of 17 in the off-Broadway musical “Best Foot Forward.” The following year, she performed with her mother at the London Palladium. By 19, she had secured a leading role in the Broadway musical “Flora the Red Menace,” earning a Tony Award for her performance.

Minnelli also pursued a singing career, performing at nightclubs across the country and releasing several albums throughout the 60s and 70s. In 1989, she collaborated with the Pet Shop Boys on the album “Results,” which charted well. She continued to release albums into the 2010s, including “Confessions” in 2010.

Minnelli’s film career began in earnest during the 60s, with her first credited role in “Charlie Bubbles” in 1967. She gained an Academy Award nomination for her role in “The Sterile Cuckoo” in 1969 and followed it with “Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon” in 1970. Her breakthrough came with “Cabaret” in 1972, where her portrayal of Sally Bowles won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Subsequent films included “Lucky Lady,” “New York, New York,” and “A Matter of Time,” though these were less successful. She bounced back with the film “Arthur” in 1981.

Minnelli’s television career includes appearances in variety shows in the 60s, and dramatic roles in the 2000s, such as in “Arrested Development,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “Drop Dead Diva.” She has also maintained a strong presence in theater, particularly on Broadway.

Liza Minnelli Relationships

Minnelli has been married four times, all ending in divorce. She married Peter Allen in 1967, but the marriage ended in 1974 when she discovered Allen was homosexual. She married Jack Haley Jr. later that year; his father played the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz.” This marriage ended in 1979. Minnelli’s third marriage was to sculptor Mark Gero, lasting until 1992. Her fourth marriage, to concert promoter David Gest in 2002, ended after a year amid allegations of domestic abuse. Minnelli has also had relationships with celebrities such as Peter Sellers and Martin Scorsese.

Substance Abuse

Minnelli has struggled with substance abuse, particularly during the 70s when she was part of a nightlife scene that included Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger. She became addicted to Valium following her mother’s death and struggled with alcoholism. In 1984, she sought treatment at the Betty Ford Clinic.

Real Estate

In 2015, Minnelli sold a condo in New York City for over $8.372 million. The property, located in the luxurious Imperial House complex on East 69th Street in Manhattan, was featured in “Architectural Digest” in 1981, showcasing its design by Timothy Macdonald and Minnelli’s collection of Andy Warhol artwork.

Liza Minnelli Net Worth

Liza Minnelli net worth is $50 million.