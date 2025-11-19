How Rosalía Increased Her Net Worth

Rosalía, the groundbreaking Spanish singer-songwriter who redefined modern flamenco and global Latin pop, has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Her wealth stems from chart-topping albums, worldwide hit singles, prestigious awards, streaming success, and high-profile collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the world.

Rosalía Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth September 25, 1992 Place of Birth Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, Spain

Since her rise in the late 2010s, Rosalía has become one of the most influential voices in international music, seamlessly blending flamenco, reggaeton, pop, and experimental sounds into a style uniquely her own.

Early Life

Born Rosalía Vila Tobella on September 25, 1992, in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, Spain, Rosalía grew up in nearby Sant Esteve Sesrovires with her older sister Pili. Her passion for music emerged early, leading her to enroll at the Taller de Músics academy and later the Raval school, before eventually studying at the prestigious Catalonia College of Music.

During her teen years, Rosalía performed at weddings, bars, and local events, sharpening the vocal and performance skills that would later propel her to global fame.

Career

At age 15, Rosalía competed on the Spanish television talent show “Tú Sí Que Vales.” She then became the lead singer of the flamenco group Kejaleo, contributing to their 2013 album Alaire. In the years that followed, she collaborated with artists like La Fura dels Baus, Alfredo Lagos, and C. Tangana, steadily building her reputation within the Spanish music scene.

She also recorded a jingle for a campaign by the fashion brand Desigual, further expanding her portfolio.

Breakout With Los Ángeles

In 2016, Rosalía signed with Universal Music Group and relocated to California. Her debut album, “Los Ángeles” (2017), produced by Raül Refree, introduced her contemporary flamenco sound to a wider audience. The project, anchored by singles like “Catalina” and “De Plata,” earned widespread acclaim in Spain and helped put Rosalía on the radar as a rising visionary artist.

Global Stardom With El Mal Querer

Rosalía’s international breakthrough came with her 2018 album “El Mal Querer.” Originally conceived as her baccalaureate thesis project, the album became a massive cultural moment.

#1 on the Spanish Albums chart

on the Spanish Albums chart #1 on the US Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart

on the US Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart Supported by hits like “Malamente,” “Pienso en tu Mirá,” and “Di Mi Nombre”

The album earned six Latin Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. This era cemented Rosalía as a bold genre disruptor and global star.

Hit Singles, Collaborations, and International Recognition

From 2019 onward, Rosalía released a streak of international hits and high-profile collaborations, boosting both her global reach and her net worth.

Major Singles

“Con Altura”

“Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí”

“Aute Cuture”

“Highest in the Room (Remix)” with Travis Scott

with Travis Scott “TKN” with Travis Scott – her first Billboard Hot 100 entry

with Travis Scott – her first Billboard Hot 100 entry “La Noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny

with Bad Bunny “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Billie Eilish

Her collaborations have been streamed hundreds of millions of times, significantly contributing to her earnings.

Motomami Era

In March 2022, Rosalía released her highly anticipated third album, “Motomami,” a bold, experimental pop project that expanded her artistic influence worldwide.

Debuted in the Top 40 in both the US and UK

Included major hits like “La Fama” (with The Weeknd), “Saoko,” and “Chicken Teriyaki”

Won four Latin Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year

Won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

In 2023, she released the single “LLYLM” and the collaboration EP “RR” with Rauw Alejandro.

Style and Artistic Influences

Rosalía is celebrated for her genre-bending sound and visually rich artistic identity, pulling from:

Flamenco traditions

Reggaeton and global pop

Spanish folklore and Romani culture

Japanese aesthetics

Religious iconography and modern cinema

She has cited influences ranging from Camarón de la Isla and La Niña de los Peines to Rihanna, Björk, Shakira, and James Blake. Her love for film is also evident, with favorites including Pedro Almodóvar and Andrei Tarkovsky.

Personal Life

Rosalía previously dated Spanish rapper C. Tangana from 2016 to 2018; the two co-wrote a large part of El Mal Querer.

Also Read: Chester Bennington Net Worth: How Much Was the Linkin Park Icon Worth?

In 2019, she began dating Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, collaborating on multiple songs. The couple announced their engagement in March 2023 while promoting their joint EP “RR”. However, they revealed their breakup in July 2023.

Rosalía Net Worth

Rosalía net worth is estimated to be $8 million.