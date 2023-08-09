How the Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Played Out

The dramatic trial of rapper Tory Lanez for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion has concluded with Lanez receiving a 10-year prison sentence.

The case, which unfolded over more than three years, captured headlines and attention across the hip-hop world, leading to division among fans and even involving other prominent artists like Drake.

The incident took place in 2020 when an argument between Lanez and Megan escalated to gunfire in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez was found guilty by a US jury of firing at Megan during the altercation.

The trial saw both artists giving their testimonies under oath, revealing a series of events that shocked many.

Also Read: Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, recounted that the altercation began at a party hosted by Kylie Jenner in July 2020. As they left the event, an argument ensued, and she claimed that Lanez opened fire after demanding she dance. Megan left a trail of blood at the scene, and her friend messaged security, saying, “Help… Tory shot Meg.”

During the trial, Megan revealed that Lanez had offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident and later apologized, blaming intoxication.

She emotionally expressed her regrets about coming forward, stating that speaking out had been “torture.”

In December, Lanez was convicted of three charges related to the shooting, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Also Read: Rapper Tory Lanez Set to be Sentenced for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Prosecutors sought a 13-year prison sentence, while Lanez’s defense requested probation and treatment for drug and alcohol issues.

The trial’s conclusion also saw Lanez facing potential deportation to Canada, his native country.

Megan delivered a victim impact statement during the sentencing, emphasizing that she would “never be the same” after the attack.

The case caused a deep divide among fans, with Lanez’s supporters clashing with Megan’s outside the courtroom.

Grammy-winning rapper Megan faced accusations of lying after changing her initial account of the incident.

She initially told police she was injured by broken glass, but later revealed on social media that she had been shot by Lanez.

The case drew the attention of hip-hop artists like 50 Cent and Drake, who appeared to take sides.

The trial also triggered conversations about misogyny against black women, with Megan suggesting that it played a role in her treatment.

The guilty verdict and sentencing marked a significant moment for Megan, who saw it as a victory for all women who have been silenced and blamed for violent crimes.

She spoke out about the impact of false narratives and the need for safer environments for women to come forward about such incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...