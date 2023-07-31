MTN Share is a service provided by MTN, a leading telecommunications company. It allows MTN subscribers to share airtime with friends and family on the same network.

By dialing a specific code and following simple steps, users can transfer airtime credit instantly, promoting connectivity and communication within the MTN network.

How To Activate MTN Share And Sell

Step 1: Open your Phone’s Dialer

Open the phone’s dialer or keypad. You can do this by tapping on the dialer icon on your home screen or finding it in your app list.

Step 2: Dial the MTN Share and Sell Activation Code

To activate MTN Share and Sell, dial the following activation code: 6000000NewPINNewPIN#.

Replace “NewPIN” with a 4 to 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) that you want to use for Share and Sell. Make sure to choose a PIN that you can easily remember but not easily guessable by others.

Step 3: Confirm Your New PIN

After entering the activation code, you’ll receive a confirmation message. Re-enter your chosen PIN to confirm it. If the PIN matches, you will receive a success message indicating that MTN Share and Sell has been activated on your account.

Step 4: Share Airtime with Others

Now that you have activated MTN Share and Sell, you can share airtime with other MTN users. To transfer airtime, dial 600Recipient’sNumberAmountPIN#.

Replace “Recipient’sNumber” with the phone number of the person you want to send airtime to, “Amount” with the airtime amount you wish to transfer, and “PIN” with your chosen 4 to 12-digit PIN.

Step 5: Confirm the Transfer

You will receive a message asking you to confirm the airtime transfer. Reply with “1” to confirm the transaction. If the transfer is successful, you and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

That’s is how to activate MTN Share And Sell! You have successfully activated MTN Share and Sell and made your first airtime transfer. Remember to keep your PIN secure and only share it with people you trust.

