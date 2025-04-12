Adding a text box in Microsoft Word is a useful way to highlight information, create callouts, or insert text in specific positions on your page. Text boxes can be moved, resized, and formatted independently of the main text, which makes them helpful for layouts, forms, flyers, and creative documents. Whether you’re using Word on a PC or Mac, the steps are straightforward. Here is how to add a text box in word.

Using the Insert Tab

The easiest way to add a text box is through the Insert tab:

Open your Microsoft Word document. Click on the Insert tab located at the top of the screen. Look for the Text Box option in the Text group. Click the drop-down arrow beside Text Box. Choose from built-in designs (such as Simple Text Box or Quote) or click Draw Text Box for more flexibility.

If you choose Draw Text Box, your cursor will turn into a cross. Click and drag on the page to create a custom-sized box.

Typing in the Text Box

Once the box appears on the page, simply click inside it and start typing. You can add any kind of text—headings, notes, instructions, or titles. The box will stay in place unless you move it, and the text inside can be formatted like regular text.

Moving and Resizing the Text Box

To move the text box:

Click on the border of the text box until your cursor becomes a four-sided arrow.

Drag it to your desired location on the page.

To resize it:

Click the text box to select it.

Use the small white squares (handles) around the edge to drag and adjust the size.

Formatting the Text Box

You can change the appearance of the text box:

With the box selected, go to the Format tab (or Shape Format ).

tab (or ). You can change the fill color , border style , text direction , or add effects like shadows and outlines.

, , , or like shadows and outlines. You can also set the text to wrap around images or other text using the Wrap Text option.

