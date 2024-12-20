Hake is a mild, flaky white fish that is easy to prepare and delicious when baked. Baking hake fish is a simple process that preserves its natural flavors and ensures a healthy, low-fat meal. Below is a straightforward guide on how to bake hake fish at home.
Ingredients
- Fresh or frozen hake fillets
- Olive oil or melted butter
- Lemon juice
- Garlic (minced)
- Fresh or dried herbs (e.g., parsley, thyme, dill)
- Salt and black pepper
- Optional: paprika or chili flakes for a bit of spice
Instructions
- Preheat the Oven
Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). This ensures the fish bakes evenly and achieves the perfect texture.
- Prepare the Baking Dish
Lightly grease a baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray to prevent the fish from sticking.
- Season the Hake Fillets
Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel if they are wet. Brush each side with olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle the fish with salt, black pepper, and your choice of herbs. Add a pinch of paprika or chili flakes for a subtle kick if desired.
- Add Lemon and Garlic
Drizzle lemon juice over the fillets to enhance their flavor. Scatter minced garlic over the top for an aromatic touch.
- Arrange in the Baking Dish
Place the seasoned hake fillets in the prepared dish. Ensure they are arranged in a single layer for even cooking.
- Bake the Fish
Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for 12–15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Hake is ready when it flakes easily with a fork and appears opaque. Avoid overcooking to keep the fish moist and tender.
- Optional: Broil for a Crispy Top
For a slightly crispier texture, switch to the broil setting for the last 2–3 minutes. Keep a close eye to prevent burning.
Remove the fish from the oven and let it rest for a minute. Serve immediately with your favorite sides such as steamed vegetables, rice, or mashed potatoes. Garnish with fresh parsley or lemon wedges for extra flavor.
Tips
- Frozen Fillets: If using frozen hake, thaw them completely before baking to ensure even cooking.
- Marination: Marinate the fish in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs for 15–30 minutes before baking to intensify the flavors.
- Baking Time: Adjust the baking time based on the size of the fillets. Thicker cuts may require a few extra minutes in the oven.
