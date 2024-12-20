Close Menu
    How To Bake Hake Fish

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Hake is a mild, flaky white fish that is easy to prepare and delicious when baked. Baking hake fish is a simple process that preserves its natural flavors and ensures a healthy, low-fat meal. Below is a straightforward guide on how to bake hake fish at home.

    Ingredients

    • Fresh or frozen hake fillets
    • Olive oil or melted butter
    • Lemon juice
    • Garlic (minced)
    • Fresh or dried herbs (e.g., parsley, thyme, dill)
    • Salt and black pepper
    • Optional: paprika or chili flakes for a bit of spice

    Instructions

    1. Preheat the Oven
      Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). This ensures the fish bakes evenly and achieves the perfect texture.
    2. Prepare the Baking Dish
      Lightly grease a baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray to prevent the fish from sticking.
    3. Season the Hake Fillets
      Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel if they are wet. Brush each side with olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle the fish with salt, black pepper, and your choice of herbs. Add a pinch of paprika or chili flakes for a subtle kick if desired.
    4. Add Lemon and Garlic
      Drizzle lemon juice over the fillets to enhance their flavor. Scatter minced garlic over the top for an aromatic touch.
    5. Arrange in the Baking Dish
      Place the seasoned hake fillets in the prepared dish. Ensure they are arranged in a single layer for even cooking.
    6. Bake the Fish
      Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for 12–15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Hake is ready when it flakes easily with a fork and appears opaque. Avoid overcooking to keep the fish moist and tender.
    7. Optional: Broil for a Crispy Top
      For a slightly crispier texture, switch to the broil setting for the last 2–3 minutes. Keep a close eye to prevent burning.
      Remove the fish from the oven and let it rest for a minute. Serve immediately with your favorite sides such as steamed vegetables, rice, or mashed potatoes. Garnish with fresh parsley or lemon wedges for extra flavor.

    Tips

    • Frozen Fillets: If using frozen hake, thaw them completely before baking to ensure even cooking.
    • Marination: Marinate the fish in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs for 15–30 minutes before baking to intensify the flavors.
    • Baking Time: Adjust the baking time based on the size of the fillets. Thicker cuts may require a few extra minutes in the oven.

    

