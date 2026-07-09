Real estate agents help clients buy, sell, rent, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties. They provide market advice, negotiate property transactions, and ensure that sales and rental processes comply with South African property laws. Becoming a real estate agent in South Africa requires meeting legal requirements, completing the required training, and registering with the appropriate regulatory authority. Learning how to become a real estate agent in South Africa can help you build a successful career in the property industry.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification.

Although specific academic requirements may vary by employer, a matric certificate is generally expected by most estate agencies.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Develop good communication and numeracy skills

Prepare for further industry training

Join a Registered Estate Agency

To begin your career, secure a position with a registered estate agency where you can gain practical experience under supervision.

Working with an established agency allows you to learn the day-to-day responsibilities of the profession.

Apply for an entry-level position

Learn from experienced estate agents

Build practical knowledge of the property market

Complete the Required Industry Training

Estate agents in South Africa are required to complete the prescribed education and practical training for the profession.

The training covers topics such as property law, ethics, real estate practice, marketing, and client service.

Complete the required learning programme

Study property legislation and regulations

Develop sales and negotiation skills

Register with the PPRA

To practise legally, you must register with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and meet its compliance requirements.

Registration allows you to operate as a property practitioner in accordance with South African law.

Submit the required registration documents

Meet all PPRA compliance requirements

Obtain your registration before practising independently

Build Your Professional Skills

Successful real estate agents combine market knowledge with excellent customer service and communication.

Building trust with clients is essential for long-term success.

Improve your communication and negotiation skills

Learn property valuation and marketing techniques

Build strong relationships with clients

Continue Your Professional Development

The South African property market, legislation, and industry practices continue to evolve.

Continuing education helps you remain competitive and provide high-quality service to your clients.

Attend industry workshops and training

Stay informed about property market trends

Keep up to date with changes in property legislation and PPRA requirements

Also Read: How to Become an Investment Banker in South Africa