Becoming a YouTuber as a kid can be an exciting way to share your talents, creativity, and interests with the world. Whether you enjoy gaming, drawing, cooking, storytelling, dancing, or educational activities, YouTube gives you a platform to create videos and connect with viewers. Learning how to become a YouTuber as a kid starts with choosing a fun topic, making interesting videos, and working with a trusted adult to keep your channel safe. With patience and regular practice, you can develop your skills and build a channel you enjoy.

Start by deciding what kind of videos you enjoy making. Choosing a topic you love makes it easier to come up with new ideas.

Gaming videos and game tutorials.

Drawing, painting, and crafts.

Educational videos and fun experiments.

Storytelling, singing, or dancing.

Toy reviews or age-appropriate challenges.

Choose content that is fun, safe, and suitable for your age.

Ask a Parent or Guardian for Help

If you are a child, involve a trusted parent or guardian before creating a YouTube channel. YouTube has age requirements for account ownership and certain features, and younger children need adult supervision.

Ask your parent or guardian to help set up and manage the channel.

Discuss what you are allowed to share online.

Make sure an adult checks your videos before publication.

Choose a Fun and Memorable Channel Name

Your channel name should be easy to remember and reflect the kind of videos you create.

Use a creative nickname.

Choose a name related to your interests.

Avoid including your full name, school name, or home location.

Ask a parent or guardian to check that the name is appropriate.

Use Simple Equipment to Record Videos

You do not need an expensive camera to get started. A smartphone or tablet can be enough when used with adult supervision.

Record in a quiet, well-lit room.

Keep your camera steady.

Make sure your voice is clear.

Use a basic stand or tripod if available.

Always check that your background does not reveal private information.

Learn Basic Video Editing

Editing helps make your videos clearer and more enjoyable to watch. You can begin with simple editing tools and learn more as you gain experience.

Remove long pauses and mistakes.

Add suitable titles and captions.

Use music and sound effects you have permission to use.

Keep videos focused on one main idea.

Create Interesting and Safe Videos

Think about what your viewers might enjoy learning or watching. Make videos that show your personality while protecting your privacy.

Demonstrate a craft or drawing.

Share a gaming tip.

Explain an interesting school subject.

Show how to make a simple snack with adult supervision.

Never share your address, phone number, school, daily routine, or other identifying information. Avoid showing uniforms, documents, house numbers, or your location.

Make Attractive Thumbnails and Titles

A thumbnail is the picture viewers see before opening a video. A clear title and colourful thumbnail can help people understand what your video offers.

Use a bright, clear image.

Keep thumbnail text short.

Make sure the title accurately describes the video.

Avoid misleading promises or frightening images.

Ask an adult to review thumbnails and titles before publishing.

Upload Videos With Adult Supervision

Your parent or guardian can help you upload videos and choose suitable settings.

Add a clear title and description.

Choose an appropriate thumbnail.

Review the audience settings carefully.

Check YouTube’s current rules for children’s content.

Content made for children may have certain features, such as comments and personalised advertising, restricted or disabled.

Be Kind and Patient With Your Audience

It takes time to learn what viewers enjoy. Do not feel discouraged if your first videos receive only a few views.

Keep practising and improving.

Thank viewers for their support.

Treat other creators respectfully.

Never argue with strangers or reveal personal information to gain attention.

Let your parent or guardian manage interactions and any available comments.

Follow YouTube’s Age and Safety Rules

YouTube account requirements vary by country and age. Children under the applicable minimum age cannot independently manage a standard account unless an eligible supervised arrangement is available. A parent or guardian should check the current requirements and manage the channel where necessary.

Do not lie about your age.

Never meet online viewers in person without your parent’s knowledge and supervision.

Report or block inappropriate interactions with an adult’s help.

Do not copy other people’s videos or music without permission.

Focus on Learning Before Earning Money

Your first goal should be to enjoy creating videos and improving your skills rather than making money immediately.

Practise speaking clearly.

Learn storytelling and editing.

Explore new creative ideas.

Let a parent or guardian handle any business, payment, or monetisation matters.

YouTube monetisation has eligibility requirements, and children cannot independently manage every aspect of earning money through the platform.

Keep Having Fun

The best channel is one that allows you to express yourself safely. Take breaks when needed, balance video-making with school and play, and never feel pressured to do dangerous stunts or reveal private information for views.

Also Read: How to Collaborate on YouTube