If your mobile phone has been stolen, blacklisting it is one of the most effective ways to prevent it from being used on South African mobile networks. Blacklisting blocks the phone’s unique IMEI number, making it difficult for thieves to use or sell the device. Acting quickly can also help protect your personal information and reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Learning how to blacklist a stolen phone on MTN can help you secure your device and take the appropriate steps after theft.

Before reporting your phone as stolen, locate your device’s IMEI number if you have it.

The IMEI can usually be found on the original phone box, purchase receipt, or your MTN account records. If you still have access to the phone before it is lost, you can also dial *#06# to display the IMEI.

Find the phone’s IMEI number

Keep your proof of purchase ready

Record your device details

Report the Theft to the Police

Report the theft at your nearest police station as soon as possible.

A police case number may be required for insurance claims and can also assist during the blacklisting process.

Visit the nearest police station

Report the stolen phone

Obtain a police case number

Contact MTN Customer Support

Notify MTN immediately that your phone has been stolen and request that the device be blacklisted.

Provide your account details, the phone’s IMEI number, and any other information requested to verify ownership.

Contact MTN customer support

Request IMEI blacklisting

Provide proof of ownership if required

Block Your SIM Card

Ask MTN to suspend or block your SIM card to prevent unauthorized calls, messages, or mobile banking transactions.

You can later request a replacement SIM with your existing number.

Request immediate SIM suspension

Protect your mobile services

Apply for a replacement SIM if needed

Monitor Your Accounts and Replace Your Device

After blacklisting your phone, monitor your mobile account, banking apps, and online accounts for unusual activity.

If necessary, change important passwords and set up your replacement phone securely.

Change important account passwords

Monitor your financial and online accounts

Activate security features on your new device

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