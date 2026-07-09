If your phone has been stolen, blacklisting it is an important step to prevent it from being used on South African mobile networks. Blacklisting blocks the phone’s unique IMEI number, making it difficult for thieves to use or resell the device. Acting quickly also helps protect your personal information and mobile account. Learning how to blacklist a stolen phone on Vodacom can help you secure your device and reduce the risk of unauthorized use.

Before contacting Vodacom, find your phone’s IMEI number if it is available.

You can usually find it on the original phone box, purchase receipt, or your Vodacom account records. If you still have access to the phone before it was lost or stolen, dialing *#06# displays the IMEI.

Locate the phone’s IMEI number

Keep your proof of purchase ready

Record your device information

Report the Theft to the Police

Visit your nearest police station and report the theft as soon as possible.

A police case number may be required for insurance claims and may also support your request to blacklist the device.

Report the stolen phone promptly

Obtain a police case number

Keep a copy of the report for your records

Contact Vodacom Customer Support

Inform Vodacom that your phone has been stolen and request that the IMEI be blacklisted.

You will need to provide your account information, the IMEI number, and any other details required to confirm ownership.

Contact Vodacom customer support immediately

Request IMEI blacklisting

Provide the required ownership details

Block Your SIM Card

Ask Vodacom to block or suspend your SIM card to prevent unauthorized calls, messages, and mobile banking transactions.

You can later request a replacement SIM while keeping your existing phone number.

Suspend your SIM card immediately

Protect your mobile account

Apply for a replacement SIM if needed

Secure Your Accounts and Monitor Activity

After blacklisting your phone, review your online accounts and change important passwords, especially for banking, email, and social media.

Continue monitoring your accounts for any suspicious activity.

Change important passwords

Monitor financial and online accounts

Set up security features on your replacement device

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