If your phone has been stolen, blacklisting it is an important step to prevent it from being used on South African mobile networks. Blacklisting blocks the phone’s unique IMEI number, making it difficult for thieves to use or resell the device. Acting quickly also helps protect your personal information and mobile account. Learning how to blacklist a stolen phone on Vodacom can help you secure your device and reduce the risk of unauthorized use.
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Locate Your IMEI Number
Before contacting Vodacom, find your phone’s IMEI number if it is available.
You can usually find it on the original phone box, purchase receipt, or your Vodacom account records. If you still have access to the phone before it was lost or stolen, dialing *#06# displays the IMEI.
- Locate the phone’s IMEI number
- Keep your proof of purchase ready
- Record your device information
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Report the Theft to the Police
Visit your nearest police station and report the theft as soon as possible.
A police case number may be required for insurance claims and may also support your request to blacklist the device.
- Report the stolen phone promptly
- Obtain a police case number
- Keep a copy of the report for your records
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Contact Vodacom Customer Support
Inform Vodacom that your phone has been stolen and request that the IMEI be blacklisted.
You will need to provide your account information, the IMEI number, and any other details required to confirm ownership.
- Contact Vodacom customer support immediately
- Request IMEI blacklisting
- Provide the required ownership details
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Block Your SIM Card
Ask Vodacom to block or suspend your SIM card to prevent unauthorized calls, messages, and mobile banking transactions.
You can later request a replacement SIM while keeping your existing phone number.
- Suspend your SIM card immediately
- Protect your mobile account
- Apply for a replacement SIM if needed
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Secure Your Accounts and Monitor Activity
After blacklisting your phone, review your online accounts and change important passwords, especially for banking, email, and social media.
Continue monitoring your accounts for any suspicious activity.
- Change important passwords
- Monitor financial and online accounts
- Set up security features on your replacement device
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