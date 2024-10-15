How To Block Someone on LinkedIn: A Step-by-Step Guide

LinkedIn is a powerful professional networking platform, but sometimes you may encounter individuals whose interactions you’d rather avoid. Whether it’s a former colleague, a persistent recruiter, or someone with whom you’ve had a negative experience, blocking someone on LinkedIn can help you maintain a positive and productive environment. how to block someone on Linkedin.

Blocking someone on LinkedIn can be a necessary step for various reasons:

Prevent Unwanted Communication: To stop receiving messages or connection requests from someone you prefer not to interact with.

Maintain Professional Boundaries: To separate your professional network from personal conflicts.

: To separate your professional network from personal conflicts. Protect Your Privacy: To limit who can see your profile and activity.

How to Block Someone on LinkedIn Using the LinkedIn Website

Go to LinkedIn.com and sign in with your credentials. Use the search bar at the top of the page to find the person you want to block. Type their name and select their profile from the results. Click on the person’s name to open their profile. Click on the “More” button (three dots) located near the top of their profile, right next to the “Connect” button. From the dropdown menu, choose “Report/Block.” A pop-up window will appear. Select the “Block [Name]” option. LinkedIn will prompt you to confirm your decision. Click “Block” to finalize the process.

Using the LinkedIn Mobile App

Launch the app on your mobile device and sign in if necessary. Use the search function to locate the individual you want to block. Tap on their name to view their profile. Tap the “More” button (three dots) on their profile. Choose “Report/Block” from the menu. Tap on “Block [Name].” Confirm your decision by tapping “Block” in the pop-up window.

What Happens When You Block Someone

Once blocked, the individual will no longer be able to view your profile or any of your activity on LinkedIn.

The blocked person cannot send you messages or connection requests.

No Notifications: You will not receive any notifications related to the blocked person.

You will not receive any notifications related to the blocked person. If you share mutual connections, they will still see those connections, but they won’t be able to see your profile or interact with you.

How to Unblock Someone

If you decide to unblock someone in the future, follow these steps:

On the LinkedIn Website

Click on your profile picture in the top right corner, then select “Settings & Privacy.” On the left sidebar, select “Visibility.” Scroll down to “Blocked accounts” and click on it. Find the individual you want to unblock and click “Unblock” next to their name.

On the LinkedIn Mobile App

Tap your profile picture in the top left corner and select “Settings.” Tap on “Privacy,” then find “Blocked accounts.” Tap on the name of the person you wish to unblock, and then select “Unblock.”

Tips

Consider the potential impact on your professional relationships before blocking someone. If you anticipate needing to interact with the person in the future, it may be worth exploring other options, such as muting.

If you want to keep the connection but don’t want to see their updates, you can mute them instead of blocking. This allows you to remain connected without their content appearing in your feed.

