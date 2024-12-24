How To Change The Background Color Of Instagram Story

Customizing the background color of your Instagram Story can make it more visually appealing and help your content stand out. Here’s how to change background colour of Instagram story.

Using the Built-In Color Tool

Create a New Story: Open the Instagram app and swipe right to access the Story creation screen.

Take a photo or upload an image from your gallery. Access the Drawing Tool: Tap the three-dot menu or the drawing icon (pen tool) in the top-right corner. Select a Color: Choose a color from the palette at the bottom of the screen. If you need more options, press and hold on any color to open the gradient slider. Fill the Background: Once you’ve selected a color, press and hold anywhere on the screen. The background will change to your chosen color, completely covering the photo.

If you want the image to remain visible, adjust the transparency using the eraser tool or upload a semi-transparent sticker over the background.

Changing the Background of a Text-Only Story

Start a Text Story: On the Story creation screen, swipe up and choose the “Create” option (usually marked by a keyboard icon). Customize the Background: Tap the color circle in the lower-right corner to cycle through preset background colors.

If you want a specific shade, use the drawing tool as described above.

Adding Gradients or Patterns

If you want a gradient or patterned background:

Use a third-party app (like Canva or PicsArt) to design a background. Save your design and upload it as your Instagram Story.

Pro Tips

To make your text or stickers stand out, choose contrasting colors for your background and foreground elements.

Experiment with blending modes or layered stickers for more creative effects.

Also Read: How To Become An Uber Driver In South Africa