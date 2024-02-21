If you find yourself in a situation where you need to know your AirtelTigo number but can’t remember it offhand, don’t worry. There are several quick and easy methods on how to check AirtelTigo number.

How to Check AirtelTigo Number Using USSD Code

Pick up your mobile phone and unlock it. Open the phone’s dialer app. Dial the USSD code *125# and press the call button. Wait for a few moments for the USSD code to execute. You will receive a message displaying your AirtelTigo number on the screen.

Call Another Phone

If you have another phone or a friend nearby, pick it up. Dial your AirtelTigo number from your phone. Wait for the call to connect. Answer the call on the other phone. You will see your AirtelTigo number displayed on the caller ID of the receiving phone.

Check Your SIM Card Packaging

Locate the original packaging of your AirtelTigo SIM card. Look for the printed information on the packaging. Your AirtelTigo number should be listed on the packaging, usually near the barcode or serial number.

Use the My AirtelTigo App

If you have the My AirtelTigo app installed on your phone, open it. Log in to your account using your credentials. Navigate to the “Account” or “Profile” section. Your AirtelTigo number should be displayed in your account information.

Contact AirtelTigo Customer Service

If you’re unable to check your number using the methods above, you can contact AirtelTigo customer service for assistance. Dial the customer service number provided by AirtelTigo. Follow the prompts to speak with a customer service representative. Explain that you need help retrieving your AirtelTigo number. The customer service representative will assist you in retrieving your number.

