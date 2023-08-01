How To Check GTB Account Balance: A Step-By-Step Guide

Knowing your account balance is essential for managing your finances effectively.

Checking your GTBank (Guaranty Trust Bank) account balance is a simple process that can be done through various channels, providing you with real-time information about the funds in your account.

In this article, we will walk you through the different methods on how to check your GTB account balance.

How to Check GTB Account Balance via USSD Code

Using the GTBank USSD code on your mobile phone is one of the quickest and most convenient ways to check your account balance. Follow these steps

Also Rea: How to Check BVN Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Dial 7376*1# from the phone number linked to your GTBank account.

You will receive a prompt to enter your 4-digit GTBank USSD PIN for authentication.

After entering your PIN, your account balance will be displayed on the screen of your mobile device.

Please ensure you have sufficient network coverage and at least ₦10 airtime balance on your phone when using the USSD code.

How to Check GTB Account Balance via SMS

If you prefer checking your account balance through SMS, GTBank provides an option for that. Follow these steps:

Compose a new SMS from the phone number linked to your GTBank account.

Type “BAL” (without the quotes) in the message field.

Send the SMS to 08076665555.

You will receive an SMS notification containing your account balance.

Please note that standard SMS charges may apply, depending on your mobile network provider.

How to Check GTB Account Balance via Internet Banking

GTBank’s Internet banking platform allows you to access various account-related services, including checking your account balance. Here’s how to do it

Visit the GTBank Internet banking portal on your computer or mobile browser.

Log in using your GTBank Internet banking credentials.

Once logged in, you will see your account balance displayed on the dashboard or account overview page.

How to Check GTB Account Balance via Mobile App

GTBank’s mobile app is another convenient way to check your account balance. If you haven’t already, download the app from your device’s app store and follow these steps:

Open the GTBank mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.

Also Read: How To Check BVN On MTN, Glo, 9Mobile, And Airtel

Log in using your GTBank Internet banking credentials or set up a new account if you haven’t registered yet.

After logging in, you will see your account balance on the app’s home screen or account summary page.

How to Check GTB Account Balance at an ATM

If you prefer an in-person method, you can check your GTBank account balance at any GTBank ATM. Follow these steps:

Insert your GTBank ATM card into the machine and enter your 4-digit PIN.

Select “Check Balance” from the options displayed on the screen.

Your account balance will be shown on the ATM screen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...